Roca team chalks up another victory

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
20 Covid cases 9 Mar, 30 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 64 home monitored, 1,869 recoveries, 26 deaths, 176 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated
AS Monaco Basketball have already secured their spot in the Euro Cup 7 Top 16, but that didn’t stop them going for it against Unicaja Malaga on Tuesday night, when they beat the Spanish team 98 to 89.
Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release, photo by AS Monaco Basketball
French national railway SNCF has started selling tickets for the revived Paris-Nice overnight service with a launch date set for mid-April.
Camille Gottlieb has baptised the new Monaco One super fast shuttle in the presence of her mother Princess Stephanie and other members of the Princely family.
The first major event on Monaco’s high society social calendar, the Rose Ball, is being shelved for the second consecutive year due to Covid.