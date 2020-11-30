Roca Team dominates local rivals in friendly match

Tuesday, December 1, 2020
1 new Covid case on 30 Nov. brings total to 609: 10 hospitalised, 7 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 19 home monitored, 556 recoveries, 3 deaths
Remote working for cross-border employees was the hot topic of discussion between the Monaco government and Italy’s new Ambassador in Monaco Giulio Alaimo this week.
The National Council has passed a long-awaited bill allowing the SBM to chase bad debts incurred at its casinos – a move which could already put millions back into its coffers.
Fresh off their exciting win against Paris, Sunday’s victory against Nîmes Olympique gives AS Monaco their longest winning streak since 2016-17 and puts them firmly in the Top 5.
AS Monaco Basketball has taken the Antibes Sharks to the cleaners in a friendly match, dominating the game in a 95-64 win.