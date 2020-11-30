Weather
12 ° C
12°C
6°C
Light Rain Showers
Tuesday, December 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new Covid case on 30 Nov. brings total to 609: 10 hospitalised, 7 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 19 home monitored, 556 recoveries, 3 deaths

Roca Team dominates local rivals in friendly match

Roca Team dominates local rivals in friendly match

By Stephanie Horsman - November 30, 2020

AS Monaco Basketball has taken the Antibes Sharks to the cleaners in a friendly match, dominating the game in a 95-64 win. 

Despite missing some key players, the Roca Team ran roughshod over Antibes last Friday in a friendly meetup between the two local teams. Captain Dee Bost was out playing for the Bulgarian national team, Mathias Lessort was doing the same for France and JJ O’Brien was resting after a slight injury, though their absences were barely felt by a Monaco team that was in it to win it.

The friendly at Gaston-Médecin gave some of the young players a chance to get off the bench and get some court time, as well as give the team good practice between scheduled games. 

“My players put in good energy, with a lot of races,” said coach Zvezdan Mitrovic after the game. “A friendly match is a good thing in this crazy calendar: we play three matches, we find rhythm, and then there is nothing left for two weeks. Our young people have potential. I told them in the locker room: if they work hard, no problem, they will have a chance to play.”

Up and comer Yohan Choupas, for one, was delighted to get some time on the court, saying: “The fact of training alongside players like Dee Bost, Rob Gray, Marcos Knight and all the others, it allows you to learn a lot and to progress. The goal is to grab some playing time and therefore always give your maximum.”

Monaco made 38 shots out of 80 on the night, with 13 for 32 on three-pointers. The team had a whopping 47 rebounds, with Darral Willis making 12 on his own. There were 17 steals and 20 assists. Rob Gray was high scorer with 20 points, followed by Willis who has 17, Abdoulaye Ndoye with 13 and Marcus Knight with 11.

The Roca team next plays on 6th December in a Jeep Elite away match against Elan Bearnais.

 

Photo source: AS Monaco Basketball

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNext phase announcement on 18th December
Next articleFour in a row

Editors pics

November 26, 2020 | Local News

Maradona’s footprint on Monaco

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

0
November 25, 2020 | Local News

When can I travel through France?

If everything goes to plan, France will gradually come out of lockdown over the coming weeks, meaning travel to second homes and flights out of the French Riviera will resume.

0
November 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Guide to getting tested in Monaco

Rapid antigen tests are set to roll out in Monaco soon, becoming the third Covid screening option available. So, which test should you choose, where can you get it, and how much should you pay?

0
November 19, 2020 | Local News

Who were this year’s recognised heroes?

Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.

0

daily

November 30, 2020 | Local News

Boosting remote opportunities for Italian workers

Cassandra Tanti

Remote working for cross-border employees was the hot topic of discussion between the Monaco government and Italy’s new Ambassador in Monaco Giulio Alaimo this week.

0
November 30, 2020 | Local News

Green light to chase casino debt

Stephanie Horsman

The National Council has passed a long-awaited bill allowing the SBM to chase bad debts incurred at its casinos – a move which could already put millions back into its coffers.

0
November 30, 2020 | Local News

Four in a row

Stephanie Horsman

Fresh off their exciting win against Paris, Sunday’s victory against Nîmes Olympique gives AS Monaco their longest winning streak since 2016-17 and puts them firmly in the Top 5.

0
November 30, 2020 | Local News

Roca Team dominates local rivals in friendly match

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball has taken the Antibes Sharks to the cleaners in a friendly match, dominating the game in a 95-64 win. 

0
MORE STORIES

Influenza epidemic takes early hold

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_26407" align="alignnone" width="888"]Photo: Caitlin O'Neil-McKeown Photo: Caitlin O'Neil-McKeown[/caption] The annual flu outbreak has started early in France, as it did last year, according to IRSAN, the French research institute. Ile-de-France has already witnessed an epidemic, with a sudden surge in cases, while eight out of 12 metropolitan regions are in the pre-epidemic phase, according to the latest weekly bulletin on influenza published by Agence Publique France. So far, the south-east of France has escaped the worst of the virus, but acute gastroenteritis has reached epidemic proportions in the Grand-Est and PACA regions. In 2015-2016, the epidemic peaked later, in March-April. Public Health France has issued a reminder that vaccination is the best way to protect against flu and its complications, but protection occurs only from 15 days after vaccination. In Monaco, the 2017-2018 vaccine, which requires a medical prescription but is reimbursed 100 percent to those insured by the Monaco health service, has been available in pharmacies since October and offers protection for 12 months. Side effects – such as sensitivity to the injection site and minimal flu-like reaction – are rare and not serious, usually disappearing in one to two days.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/junior-chamber-is-a-picture-of-health-at-yacht-club/  
Grimaldi Forum

Grimaldi Forum to host International Clubbing Show

Local News Staff Writer -
The Monaco International Clubbing Show (MICS) was born in 2010 from a desire to meet annually professionals of the bars and clubs industry in a privileged setting: the Principality of Monaco.