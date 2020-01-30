Roca team domination continues

The row over the change of operator at Monaco’s heliport has been reignited by the filing of a lawsuit against the Monegasque state… SIGN IN TO YOUR PREMIUM ACCOUNT TO READ MORE (click Sign In at the top of the page) [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ]Heli Air Monaco, the company that operated the concession for 40 years until the end of 2015, is claiming damages of 43 million euros. The firm - which depended on the Monaco-Nice shuttle for most of its revenue - was replaced as operator by Monacair, amid claims that the incumbent was operating a service that was not fitting with the upmarket image of the Principality. Adding interest to the affair is the fact that Andrea Casiraghi, eldest son of Princess Caroline and a nephew of Prince Albert, is a major shareholder in Monacair. The company runs a service to and from Nice Airport every 15 minutes during the day.[/ihc-hide-content]