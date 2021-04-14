Weather
6 ° C
6°C
Wednesday, April 14, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 Covid cases 14 Apr, 18 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,266 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 31.48% population vaccinated

Roca team earn spot in Euroleague qualification

Roca team earn spot in Euroleague qualification

By Stephanie Horsman - April 14, 2021

AS Monaco Basketball brought home the bacon on Monday night crushing Châlons-Reims 94 to 76 in Jeep Elite action, and also were given word they are qualified for the first time in the team’s history in the Euroleague, the giant of European basketball leagues.

It was a big night for the Roca team. Hot off the heels of their qualification for the EuroCup 7 finals, they took on Châlons-Reims in a Jeep Elite match at Gaston Médecin where they dominated from start to finish.

Despite Rob Gray and Damien Inglis being out due to injury, the team played like the pros they are and took full advantage of their talents. Notably, Branden Frasier was on fire during the first half, pulling in 17 points on his own and going six for six on shots, including three for three in the three-point range.

The team from Champagne didn’t know what hit them.

The first half was a wash out for Châlons-Reims. They found themselves 19 points down at the half with the score sitting at 55-36.

After the break, things didn’t improve much for them, as Monaco was everywhere. At one point in the third, the score was an incredible 72 to 45 for the Roca boys. The game tightened up a bit in the last quarter, but Monaco was never in much danger of falling behind. In the end, they held on and finished with a 94-76 victory.

“After all the excitement of qualifying for the final in Gran Canaria, my team was very professional and kept the pressure on,” said Coach Zvezdan Mitrovic. “I congratulate my players. Rob (Gray) and Damien (Inglis) were a bit injured, but they could play the next game.”

Meanwhile, far to the north in Saint-Peterburg, the team waited news on a decisive game. The Russian Zenit team beat Greek powerhouses Panathinaikos 112 to 83, thus securing the eighth place spot and catapulting Monaco into the Euroleague for the first time ever. The Euroleague is a top-tier competition that has run since 2000, replacing the previous FIBA EuroLeague.

When asked about the securing a place in the Euroleague, Coach Zvezdan Mitrovic proudly commended his team. “It’s a very big moment for the club, the result of a lot of work. We don’t have the biggest budget, nor the biggest squad, but my players showed huge heart to reach this Eurocup final. The club was in Pro B when I arrived and were climbing from N1 (3rd Division). Today, they find themselves in the Euroleague, there is an incredible side to all that.”

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleThe future of diamonds
Next articlePhoto competition in Fontvieille

Editors pics

April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0
April 13, 2021 | Local News

Nice shuttle to start trial in August

The long-awaited shuttle boat between Nice and Cap d’Ail will begin this summer, transporting workers wishing to avoid heavy traffic jams and crowded trains during their daily commute.

0
April 12, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host world’s first streaming festival

The Principality will roll out the red carpet for the pioneering new Monaco Streaming Film Festival this summer, drawing industry heavyweights for a dynamic “festival-meets-summit”.

0
April 9, 2021 | Local News

“We are preparing for every possible scenario”

With just weeks to go until the Monaco GP, we talk to one of the most successful F1 events organisers, Sonia Irvine, about how she's planning to pull off the most uncertain GP in history.

0

daily

April 14, 2021 | Local News

Prestigious art prize gets new artistic director

Cassandra Tanti

Cristiano Raimondi has been announced as the new Artistic Director of one of the most prestigious art awards in the world, the International Contemporary Art Prize.

0
April 14, 2021 | Local News

How useful are Covid self-tests?

Stephanie Horsman

Covid nasal self-tests have been trickling into pharmacies in France since 12th April, but how effective are they?

0
April 14, 2021 | Local News

Photo competition in Fontvieille

Stephanie Horsman

An exhibition featuring the winning snaps for the 1st annual photo competition organised by the Organisations of International Solidarity of Monaco is taking place in Fontvieille.

0
April 14, 2021 | Local News

Roca team earn spot in Euroleague qualification

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball brought home the bacon on Monday night crushing Châlons-Reims in Jeep Elite action, and also qualified for the first time in the team’s history in the Euroleague.

0
MORE STORIES

Tues Jan 24 @8:30pm, Les Mardis du...

Local News Staff Writer -
"Wide Blood" by John Huston, organised by the Audiovisual Archives of Monaco. For further information: +377 97 98 43 26

Interview: Hani Farsi

Culture Natasha Girardi -
Monaco life spoke to Monaco-based filmmaker, entrepreneur, hotelier and philanthropist Hani Farsi about films past, present and future in a post-Covid world. 