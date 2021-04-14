Roca team earn spot in Euroleague qualification

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
6 Covid cases 14 Apr, 18 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,266 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 31.48% population vaccinated
AS Monaco Basketball brought home the bacon on Monday night crushing Châlons-Reims 94 to 76 in Jeep Elite action, and also were given word they are qualified for the first time in the team’s history in the Euroleague, the giant of European basketball leagues.
Cristiano Raimondi has been announced as the new Artistic Director of one of the most prestigious art awards in the world, the International Contemporary Art Prize.
Covid nasal self-tests have been trickling into pharmacies in France since 12th April, but how effective are they?
An exhibition featuring the winning snaps for the 1st annual photo competition organised by the Organisations of International Solidarity of Monaco is taking place in Fontvieille.
