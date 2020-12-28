Roca Team end year at the top

READ ALSO : Monaco school visit nets big success

[caption id="attachment_21898" align="aligncenter" width="1354"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Basket[/caption] On Monday, September 18, AS Monaco Basket - Roca Team - met the media at a pre-season press conference at the Louis II Stadium. Underlying the growing importance of the sport in Monaco, Minister of State Serge Telle, and Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, were accompanied by Club President Sergei Dyadechko, Paul Masseron, Vice-President, Coach Zvezdan Mitrovic and Roca Team players. Following the renewal of the convention between the Prince's Government and ASM Basket, the Minister of State reaffirmed the Government's support for Roca Team. Zvezdan Mitrovic, the team’s coach, said that he could repeat the words of all 18 clubs in the Pro A league, that the main purpose of this season is to gain victory. “However, I would say that we are trying to build a team that’s capable of competing for the national title. Who knows the result? No one can say, but I believe that our ability can be said to be good.” He added that new players who have joined the Roca Team have settled in well. “We all have the same objective,” he added.[caption id="attachment_12269" align="alignnone" width="618"]Photo ©Manuel Vitali/Direction de la Communication[/caption]