Roca Team end year at the top

Monday, December 28, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 new Covid cases on 26 Dec. brings total to 797: 6 hospitalised, 4 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 70 home monitored, 673 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo source: AS Monaco Basketball
Whilst European governments have been making big waves about their new Covid vaccination programmes, France has opted for a more discreet roll out.
Only visitors with a hotel reservation will be able to enjoy Monaco’s New Year’s Eve celebrations this year as the government enforces a one-off travel ban for non-residents.
AS Monaco Basketball has finished their Jeep Elite year with a 77-71 win against Boulazac Perigord at an away game played at Le Palio.
A new variant of the Covid virus, first detected in the UK, has now spread outside the island nation and has been detected in France and as far away as Australia.