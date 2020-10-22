Roca Team falls to Bologna

Friday, October 23, 2020
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Oct. brings total to 273: 5 hospitalised - 1 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 residents, 36 home monitored, 231 healed, 1 resident death
Monaco-based art collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian has launched her latest book ‘For Art’s Sake: Inside the Homes of Art Dealers’ at the Grimaldi Forum in the presence of Prince Albert.
Rapid antigen Covid tests will be rolled out at French airports from Monday including the Nice Côte d’Azur, which has seen passenger numbers plummet by two-thirds this year.
Both Monaco and Bologna went into Wednesday night’s Euro Cup 7 match unvanquished, but it was the Roca Team’s opponents who put an end to a five-game winning streak.
AS Monaco has announced the launch of its new store on Amazon, with a dedicated page available in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.