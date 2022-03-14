Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Monday, March 14, 2022

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 Covid case 13 Mar, 16 hospitalised - 10 res, 1 res in ICU, 168 home monitored, 9,497 recoveries, 52 deaths, 422 incidence rate, 71% vaccinated

Roca Team finding rhythm

Roca Team finding rhythm

By Luke Entwistle - March 14, 2022

AS Monaco Basketball backed up Friday’s win against reigning Euroleague champions Anadolu Efes with a battling victory against Roanne (86-80) on Sunday, solidifying their play-off credentials.

Throughout large parts of the season, Monaco have struggled to back up big wins in the Euroleague with victories against domestic opposition. This has, however, become less of an issue in recent weeks, and Sasa Obradovic praised his sides mentality post-match.

“After a big match of very strong emotions, like against Anadolu Efes, we have a strong sense of emptiness. It’s difficult to remobilise, and we often lose this kind of match. This time we knew how to change our attitude at half-time and refind a level worthy of a Euroleague team.”

Following a difficult first-quarter in which Roanne took an early lead (22-30), Monaco immediately went about reversing that deficit. Thanks to a Dwayne Bacon three-pointer on the buzzer, the Roca Team went into the break with a slender advantage (52-49).

The second-half was a more defensive affair as the home side once again exhibited their much-improved game management to win both quarters, albeit by a tight margin.

That mental fatigue, which is often crippling following a big European win, is being alleviated by some clever squad rotation by Obradovic. Once again, many big stars such as Mike James and Donatas Motiejunas were absent, but those who are coming into the side are making their presence felt.

Bacon, who Obradovic believes is more suited to the European game, was once again prominent (15 points), prompting the Serbian manager to laud his American star with high praise. “Of all the players I have coached, he is the strongest offensively.”

Rob Gray who didn’t feature at all on Friday also had a positive impact on his return to the side (13), and as did Paris Lee (13), who understandably featured more prominently in the absence of James.

Despite a solid team performance, Roanne ran Monaco close, only six-points separating the sides at the final buzzer (86-80). Obradovic, however, believes that a tight game, albeit more physically draining, serves a positive psychological purpose.

“It’s not bad to win this way, a testing, painful way. It teaches us not to rest on our laurels and to work on our weaknesses.”

Monaco next face Strasbourg at the Salle Gaston Medecin on Wednesday before a four-day break thanks to the cancelled Euroleague fixture against CSKA Moscow.

 

 

Photo source: AS Monaco Basketball

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleMonaco’s Princess returns home
Next articleChronically inconsistent Monaco slump to Strasbourg defeat

Editors pics

March 14, 2022 | Local News

Looking at Monaco with ‘Ma Vie en Rose’ coloured glasses

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer is marking the return of spring with two months of celebratory events under the theme ‘My Life in Pink’.

0
March 12, 2022 | Culture

Revealed: Café de Paris’ spectacular renovation

The face of the ever-transforming Casino Square will be altered once more as the iconic Café de Paris gets a substantial makeover, with work set to finish by June 2023.

0
March 11, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Government reveals new mental health plan  

Monaco’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health has unveiled the governments new five-year mental health agenda, a plan that will encompass 53 specific actions and lead to new recruitments, premises, and equipment.

0
March 9, 2022 | Local News

Analysis: Versatile Vanderson cements claim for right-back slot

There were plenty of positives to take from Sunday’s victory against Marseille, from the reignition of the side’s Champions League hopes to a smattering of stellar individual performances, notably from Vanderson.

0

daily

March 14, 2022 | Local News

Monaco Boost now open to entrepreneurial spouses

Cassandra Tanti

The government-backed business incubator Monaco Boost has put out its latest call for applications, and this time spouses of Monegasque nationals are allowed to apply.

0
March 14, 2022 | Local News

“Blue” finance and ocean conservation on agenda in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

The 13th edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative will be held this month, gathering prominent actors and decision-makers in ocean sustainable management and conservation efforts over the course of a packed full day agenda. 

0
March 14, 2022 | Local News

Exhibit on sport in the time of Albert I

Stephanie Horsman

As the 100th anniversary marking the death of Prince Albert I gets underway, the Monaco Media Library is hosting an exhibition featuring sport during the time of his reign.

0
March 14, 2022 | Local News

Chronically inconsistent Monaco slump to Strasbourg defeat

Luke Entwistle

Little fight was shown from AS Monaco as they succumbed to back-to-back defeats in Strasbourg (1-0) in what was a fitting illustration of two sides whose seasons are following contrasting trajectories.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco Foodie: Whisky and The Art of...

Local News Louise Simpson -
[caption id="attachment_7366" align="alignleft" width="709"]Photo: La Maison d'Ecosse Photo: La Maison d'Ecosse[/caption] “Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.” It’s a rare thing that draws Mark Twain and Ava Gardner into alignment, but a love of whisky does just that. From tax wars and rebellions to prohibition, few drinks have had such a turbulent history. Whisky or whiskey: even its name is fought over. The battle for global preeminence is waged by whisky superpowers on either side of the Atlantic, while other whisky-producing nations struggle with international appeal: anyone for Taiwanese whisky? Yet nothing quite compares with a good Scotch, especially in Monte-Carlo, where our Prince’s roots are inextricably tied to the Lairds. SIGN IN TO YOUR PREMIUM ACCOUNT TO READ MORE (click Sign In at the top of the page) [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] Good whisky is a question not only of provenance, but also production. Single malts vie with blended whisky; single grains scorn blended grains. Yet a lot of the nuances of whisky production are lost behind advertising billboards that sell brands above production methods. My own introduction to whisky came at a whisky-fuelled Burns Night at Cambridge University where we toasted the haggis with barrelfuls of blended whisky. Since then, I have muddled through the barrage of confusing terms in the whisky puzzle. I gradually pieced together the pecking order of malt and grain whisky: from cheaper grain whisky produced through column stills on an industrial scale to artisanal malt whisky with its pot-still production delivering more nuanced flavours and higher prices. I discovered that single grains confusingly use multiple grains (such as corn, rye and wheat are mixed with unmalted barley) as the term “single” refers to the distillery rather than the grain. Likewise single malts are marriages of malted barley from different vats and years within a single distillery. Another jigsaw piece arrived in the realisation that all whisky is a blend except for rare single-barrel whisky. It’s just that the whisky industry prefer to use vague terms like “marrying” and “vatting” rather than “blending” because they want to differentiate single distillery whisky from the mass market of blended whisky that combines whisky from multiple distilleries. Years of whisky tasting later, I still feel like a beginner. So I read with excitement of this week’s Monte Carlo Whisky Festival where whisky beginners and experts mingle in a three-day schedule of Scotch tastings and dinners hosted by Monaco-based La Maison d’Ecosse. In celebration of the event, festival founder Anita di Sotto has kindly rounded up some of her Scotch global brand ambassadors and expert members of the Monte-Carlo Whisky Society to help me upon my quest to become a whisky expert. My first question to this impressive panel is whether single malt always trumps blended whisky. Blended whisky accounts for 90 percent of Scotch whisky sales through brands such as Johnnie Walker, J&B and Chivas Regal, yet single malt brings in 25 percent of revenue. Master of the Quaich, Charles Maclean puts the historical perspective as he explains that malt whisky is the original Scotch that was eclipsed by the more consistent and accessible blended Scotch during the 1890s. In those days, only one percent of malt whisky was bottled as single malt, whereas nowadays it’s increased to ten percent. Maclean says: “Malt is not better than blend, just different by design” with blends better for long drinks and single malt best enjoyed neat. As global ambassador for The Glenrothes, Ronnie Cox aptly sums up: “Blends are for drinkers, single malts for thinkers.” Next we delve into the influences of casking upon whisky flavours. Multiple factors influence the taste from the predecessor liquid (such as sherry or Bourbon); the cask size; the level of charring and the use of mellow American versus spicy European oak casks. Cox favours second-fill casks that are at their most active since third-fill casks can take more than 30 years to mature. Global ambassador for The Balvenie, Sam Simmons, believes that single malts show their distillery style best in American oak, while Maclean concurs that his favourite casking formula is an ex-sherry, American oak cask. Finally we address the conundrum of age. What began decades ago as a marketing ploy to shift excess inventory has become so successful that there is now a shortage of vintage whisky. While Cox believes that “provenance is much more important”, Simmons observes that certain complexities that cannot be imparted to a whisky without great lengths of time exposed to oak and oxygen, slowly maturing and losing a share to the angels after years and years in cask. “There are no guarantees, but older whisky is more rare, more expensive and, if we’re lucky, mind-blowing and unrepeatable,” says Simmons. What is guaranteed is that, with 50-year-old Scotch selling for up to £20,000 per bottle, the rare whisky market has become a cash cow. So it’s no surprise that investors are queuing up for Thursday evening’s festival auction at the Oceanographic Museum of the limited edition of 180 bottles of The Glenmorangie Rare Single Cask from The Grimaldi Collection. This collection of 10 rare, single-barrel malt whiskies has been hand-selected by Prince Albert who roamed the corners of Scotland from Speyside to the Isle of Skye to find his perfect whisky. With the lofty Grimaldi collection out of my journalistic price range, I shall content myself with a wee dram of single malt at home by the fire as I reflect upon the puzzling art of blending liquid sunshine*. In Simmons’ words: “Whisky is such an enigma, from three simple ingredients and the mysterious influences of oak come infinite variability.”

The Monte Carlo Whisky Festival is on until 6th November with prices ranging from €20-€8,000. Hotel Métropole has a Tasting Room open daily during the festival from 11am til late. Visit mcwhiskyfestival.com for tickets and information. 

*George Bernard Shaw: “Whisky is liquid sunshine”. Article first published November 2, 2016. [/ihc-hide-content]
Monaco Yacht Show 2019 advertisement.

Monaco Yacht Show launches 2019 ad campaign

Local News Staff Writer -
The advertising campaign of the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show again reveals the audacious direction undertaken by the organisers over the past six years.