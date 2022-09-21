Roca Team finish pre-season with a win ahead of curtain-raiser

AS Monaco Basketball concluded their pre-season tour with a victory against Bahceshir Koleji (58-76) ahead of their season-opener against Nanterre on Saturday.

It has been a while since the home faithful have been able to see the Roca Team in action, in person. Due to the continued expansion works on the Salle Gaston Médécin, the club have been forced to take to the road this summer, traveling to Italy, Germany and Turkey.

The wait will also be prolonged by the scheduling at the beginning of the season. Monaco face Nanterre in the season-opener this Saturday before heading to Nancy the following Tuesday. Fans will have to wait until 2nd October to see their team return to the new-look Salle Gaston Médécin to face Roanne. The first Euroleague game to take place in the Principality will be on 13th October.

The Europe-wide pre-season tour has provided for the club’s many new recruits to create on and off-court relationships. Just like the previous season, the club has experienced a high turnover of players this summer, although there is the hope and expectation that this will be the last transfer window of mass upheaval.

Monaco have been able to integrate their new players, whilst ensuring a pre-season of positive results. They finished their preparations with a comfortable win against Bahceshir Koleji on Sunday, meaning they finish their tour with five wins and just two losses.

Despite the new-look feel to the Roca Team roster, it was the recognised faces of Mike James and Donatas Motiejunas who finished as Monaco’s top scorers in the final fixture with 17-points apiece.

One player that hasn’t been able to integrate into the side during the summer is Élie Okobo, who was bought from ASVEL. He has been on international duty with France, guiding the side to the Euros final before falling short against Spain. Okobo has, however, now joined up with his teammates and will add a level of domestic and international experience that fans hope will prove the difference.

This season, the club will be looking to finally get their hands on the Betclic Elite trophy, whilst also going once again making the Euroleague play-offs. Their preparation alludes to a successful upcoming season, but it is up to this new-look Roca Team to produce the goods on-court to convert hope into silverware.

