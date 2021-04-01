Roca team in semi-finals

Thursday, April 1, 2021
News
6 Covid cases 31 Mar, 18 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 84 home monitored, 2,115 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated
Photo by Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department
By Monaco Life with press release
Carrefour Monaco employees are staging a strike this Saturday, demanding a “Covid bonus” for working in one of the few sectors that hasn’t closed during the crisis, despite the risks.
For the first time in the club’s history, AS Monaco Basketball is going to the Euro Cup 7 semi-finals after a hard fought 90 to 87 win over Buducnost Podgorica.
Two Monegasque organisations dedicated to marine sciences have agreed to continue working together to find ways to protect and increase knowledge of the seas.
Italian superstar Umberto Tozzi will play a special live-streaming concert at the Summer Sporting to benefit his musicians, technical and support staff who haven't worked for a year.