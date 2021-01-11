Roca Team knocked out of Coupe de France

READ ALSO

Monaco town hall has announced that a few tickets are still available for the Aldebert "Childishness 3" free concert Wednesday at 3 pm at Espace Léo Ferré. Organised as part of the National Day celebrations, the show is for children ages 5 to 10. To pick up tickets, call +377 93 10 12 10. Later on Wednesday, at 7 pm, students of the Rainier III Academy present their Autumn Concert at the Théâtre des Variétés. Families and music lovers are welcome to encourage Monaco's young musicians. Free admission, no reservation necessary. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="25097,25096,25098,25094,25095"] The mairie also shared that on Saturday, November 11, as part of the traditional Remembrance Day ceremony, the mayor and the communal council laid a wreath at the King Albert I monument on blvd de Belgique. Following this, they placed another wreath at the Monument to the Dead, which was unveiled in 1928 for the Monegasques who fell during the war, at the Monaco Cemetery.