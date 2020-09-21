Roca team launches season

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 195: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 27 home monitored, 159 healed, 1 resident death
The basketball season kicks off on Wednesday 23rd September with a Jeep Elite game against Boulogne-Levallois.
Photo © Stephane Danna
Klaxit has been launched in Monaco and the government is hoping the carpooling app will have an impact on the tens of thousands of workers travel into the Principality every day.
Surrounding the dazzling Monte-Carlo Gala is a week of exclusive events that are open to the public and also place human and planetary health firmly on the agenda.
The Tour de France ended Sunday with a win by young Slovenian racer Tadej Pogacar. Meanwhile, two Monaco-based cyclists had their time in the spotlight.
Players and representatives of AS Monaco Basketball have announced the 2020-21 season by introducing new players and showing off their new kit.