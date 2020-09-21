Roca team launches season

READ ALSO

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will give a private concert Sunday, May 21, at the Chapiteau in Fontvieille to celebrate AS Monaco's Ligue 1 title. For the first time in 17 years, Monaco's football club clinched the French league title Wednesday after a 2-0 victory at home against St Etienne. Doors open Sunday at 4:30 pm with the American rapper due to perform at 6 pm in front of AS Monaco players and staff, as well as Monegasque residents and season ticket holders only. Entry is free upon presentation of an identity card and ticket, which normally should have been picked up – a maximum of 3 tickets per person – Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, at Stade Louis II. The private concert, which is expected to finish at 8 pm, was originally planned to take place in the Palace courtyard at 7 pm.