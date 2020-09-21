Weather
Roca team launches season

By Stephanie Horsman - September 21, 2020

Players and representatives of AS Monaco Basketball have announced the 2020-21 season by introducing new players and showing off their new kit.

Roca Team players and management gathered at the Yacht Club of Monaco on Friday 18th September to officially unveil their new season.

Team Captain Dee Bost had the honour of presenting the team’s new jersey for the season while Executive Director Oleksiy Yefimov revealed the signing of Mathias Lessort, formerly at Bayern Munich, and the replacement for Vladimir Stimac who departed for the Chinese championships.

Mathias Lessort said during the press conference that he is delighted with the move, adding, “I am particularly motivated to join a very good team from Monaco. Back in 2017, I was not far from coming to play on the Rock and I am very satisfied to come and work under Coach Mitrovic with whom I have often been in contact. Monaco has great ambitions and we will meet the challenge together. The Euroleague has been a very enriching experience. It only makes sense to return to this competition with AS Monaco.”

The basketball season kicks off on Wednesday 23rd September with a Jeep Elite game against Boulogne-Levallois.

 

Photo © Stephane Danna

 

 

