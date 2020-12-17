Roca Team lose out

Thursday, December 17, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
7 new Covid cases on 16 Dec. brings total to 685: 8 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 32 home monitored, 611 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo source: AS Monaco Basketball
Sporting a new punk-style undercut, Princess Charlene, together with Prince Albert and their children, have handed out gifts to Monaco’s littlest citizens at the Prince’s Palace.
The new flagship boat of Monaco’s Maritime and Airport Police Division, ‘Princess Gabriella’, has been inaugurated by the little princess whose name it bears.
The Red and Whites had a bad night on Wednesday, losing in a blowout to Racing Club Lens on their own home turf.
In an evenly matched game, Monaco went up against Moscow in a battle of titans that ended in a close game, but a sad defeat for the Principality.