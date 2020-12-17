Roca Team lose out

NFL organisers over the moon

[caption id="attachment_11213" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: ©Manuel Vitali/Direction de la Communication[/caption] Ceremonies commemorating San Sebastian, the patron saint of the Prince’s Carabinieri, took place on Friday morning, in the presence of Prince Albert. This was the first event in a calendar covering the year 2017, which will celebrate the bicentenary of the creation of the Compagnie des Carabiniers du Prince in 1817 by the future Prince Honore V. For this occasion, the Sovereign Prince, Colonel Luc Fringant, the officers and the guard with the standard of the company carried the Medal of the Bicentenary. During the Taking of Arms in the main courtyard, the new Chief of Corps, Commander Gilles Convertini, was awarded the Command of the Compagnie des Carabiniers du Prince. At the end of the ceremony, the company went out by the Porte d'Honneur of the Prince's Palace marching to the sound of the Carabinieri Band and continued to the Cathedral to celebrate the Mass of its Saint, Saint Sebastian.