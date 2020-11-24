Roca Team on a roll!

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
1 new case of Covid-19 on 23 Nov. brings total to 583: 17 hospitalised - 7 resident + 6 in ICU - 4 resident, 28 home monitored, 518 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo source: AS Monaco
New research from Barclays Private Bank shows that the younger members of wealthy families are pushing ESG investing, acting as a common ground for the different generations.
Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo has two upcoming ballets they will be performing at the Grimaldi Forum, giving Covid-weary dance lovers an early Christmas present.
The Casino de Monte-Carlo has been honoured with a Community Award for commitment shown to the public during the pandemic and efforts during the #StrongTogether campaign.
AS Monaco Basketball pummelled Limoges in an impressive 86-59 win at home at Gaston-Médecin Saturday night.