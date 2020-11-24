Roca Team on a roll!

[caption id="attachment_1712" align="alignleft" width="640"]HE Ms Isabelle Picco, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations and HE Dr Amrith Rohan Perera, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations. Photo: © DR[/caption] The Principality of Monaco and the Sri Lanka Democratic Socialist Republic established diplomatic relations on July 26 at a ceremony held in the rooms of the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York. During the ceremony, HE Ms Isabelle Picco, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations and HE Dr Amrith Rohan Perera, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations, discussed the existing ties between the two countries at the United Nations. Mr Perera, Permanent Representative of the oldest democracy in Southeast Asia, and HE Ms Picco spoke of the commitment of both countries to peace, the rule of law and issues related to sustainable development and climate change, and particularly the oceans issues. Sri Lanka is the 131st country to establish diplomatic relations with the Principality.