Roca team take 11th straight win

Monday, March 22, 2021
0 Covid cases 21 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 61 home monitored, 2,007 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated
AS Monaco have had a huge 4-0 win over Saint-Etienne, putting them only one point behind Lyon in the standings and well within touching distance of the top three.
AS Monaco Basketball have continued their winning streak in the Jeep Elite with a victory over Cholet Basket 87 to 76 on Saturday.
An additional 1,125 people have been vaccinated in a week compared to just 176 the previous week, while Sunday saw no new positive cases of Covid-19 for the first time in three months.
Monaco has asked to be considered part of any vaccine passport scheme that the EU puts in place, it was announced at the annual France-Monaco Cooperation Commission meeting.