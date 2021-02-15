Roca Team take victory in final seconds

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_26384" align="alignnone" width="638"]Ryder Cup golfer Nicolas Colsaerts married Rachel Smith on December 14 at the town hall in Monaco. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] Newlyweds Nicolas Colsaerts, a Belgian pro golfer and Ryder Cup player, and Australian Rachel Smith welcomed a healthy baby boy, Jackson, born in Monaco on Saturday, February 10. Mr Colsaerts, a Monaco resident, married the Australian entrepreneur at a ceremony at Monaco town hall on the morning of December 14. They couple was joined on the Rock by a small group of family and friends who afterwards headed to the Hotel de Paris for a celebratory lunch at the Michelin-starred The Grill, recently named by CNN as one of the world's "49 most stunning rooftop bars and restaurants". The 35-year-old, who closed the 2017 season at the AfrAsia Mauritius Open, was the first Belgian to represent Team Europe at the Ryder Cup when he played in 2012. Article first published December 14, 2017.https://monacolife.net/monaco-us-celebrity-ryder-cup-kicks-off-at-yacht-club/