Weather
12 ° C
12°C
6°C
Sunny Intervals
Tuesday, February 16, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

14 new Covid cases on 14 Feb. brings total to 1,774: 50 hospitalised: 31 resident + 8 in ICU: 5 resident, 96 home monitored, 1,545 recoveries, 21 deaths

Roca Team take victory in final seconds

Roca Team take victory in final seconds

By Stephanie Horsman - February 15, 2021

In a nail-biter of a finish, AS Monaco Basketball pulled off a one-point win against Orleans Lorient Basket on Friday night.

The Roca Team faced off against Orleans at the Palais des Sports on Friday night in a in a Jeep Elite away game that was too-close-for-comfort.

With 22 seconds on the clock, Monaco was trailing by a single point. Abdou Ndoye tried to find a hole on the crowded floor. He squeezed in and took a lay-up that just missed the mark. The rebound would be the decider. If it was Orleans, game over, if it was the Roca Team, there was still hope.

Out of nowhere, JJ O’Brien leapt up and took possession of the ball. The entire game hinged on this final shot. O’Brien released the ball and as it left his hand, it was apparent this one would hit the target.

With two-tenths of a second left on the clock, the Roca Team declared a 85-86 victory, snatching the game from their opponents in what must have been a heart-breaker of a loss for them.

Rob Gray was high-scorer in a high-scoring night, chalking up 22 points. Lessort was just one behind with 21, followed by Captain Dee Bost who walked away with 18 points.

“All the rebounds we took, especially offensive, changed the face of the game,” said Coach Zvez dan Mitrovic. “I congratulate my team, we managed to snatch the victory with seven pro players only on the parquet. It was difficult, but they did it. We showed energy and determination against a good team from Orleans, aggressive and well organised. Our third high-intensity quarter allowed us to get back into the game.”

The Roca Boys’ next game with be on 2nd March at 7pm when they square off against Nanterre for a Euro Cup 7 game at home at Gaston Medecin.

 

(Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release, photo by AS Monaco Basketball)

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonte-Carlo Masters to go ahead behind closed doors
Next articleItaly makes last minute u-turn on opening ski resorts

Editors pics

February 15, 2021 | Local News

Monte-Carlo Masters to go ahead behind closed doors

Rafael Nadal will be chasing his 12th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters title this April but, for the first time, he will be doing so without a crowd of fans cheering him on.

0
February 12, 2021 | Local News

Don’t risk being turned away at the airport

Travellers, including Monaco residents, are being refused access to their flights at Nice airport because they are not meeting strict new criteria for international travel outside of the EU.

0
February 11, 2021 | Local News

Close your eyes, cross your fingers, it’s time to play

“What if this year, Monte-Carlo SBM made your wishes come true?” That’s the concept of a new campaign by the group behind the Monte-Carlo Casino and Monaco's luxury hotels.

0
February 6, 2021 | Local News

Welcome Monaco One

Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.

0

daily

February 15, 2021 | Local News

Italy makes last minute u-turn on opening ski resorts

Cassandra Tanti

Ski resorts in Italy will not be able to open as planned this winter season following a last-minute backtrack by Italy’s government on the weekend.

0
February 15, 2021 | Local News

Roca Team take victory in final seconds

Stephanie Horsman

In a nail-biter of a finish, AS Monaco Basketball pulled off a one-point win against Orleans Lorient Basket on Friday night.

0
February 15, 2021 | Local News

Chepkoech breaks 5km world record in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Beatrice Chepkoech smashed the 5km world record on Sunday at the Monaco Run, finishing in 14 minutes and 43 seconds. Joshua Cheptegei won the men’s for the second year in a row.

0
February 15, 2021 | Local News

Draw for AS Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

In an away match against Lorient that never saw ASM in the lead, a draw was welcome when the buzzer went off, leaving a final score of 2-2 and preserving Monaco’s unbeaten streak.

0
MORE STORIES

Ryder Cup golfer welcomes baby boy in...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_26384" align="alignnone" width="638"]Ryder Cup golfer Nicolas Colsaerts married Rachel Smith on December 14 at the town hall in Monaco. Photo: Monaco Life Ryder Cup golfer Nicolas Colsaerts married Rachel Smith on December 14 at the town hall in Monaco. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] Newlyweds Nicolas Colsaerts, a Belgian pro golfer and Ryder Cup player, and Australian Rachel Smith welcomed a healthy baby boy, Jackson, born in Monaco on Saturday, February 10. Mr Colsaerts, a Monaco resident, married the Australian entrepreneur at a ceremony at Monaco town hall on the morning of December 14. They couple was joined on the Rock by a small group of family and friends who afterwards headed to the Hotel de Paris for a celebratory lunch at the Michelin-starred The Grill, recently named by CNN as one of the world's "49 most stunning rooftop bars and restaurants". The 35-year-old, who closed the 2017 season at the AfrAsia Mauritius Open, was the first Belgian to represent Team Europe at the Ryder Cup when he played in 2012. Article first published December 14, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/monaco-us-celebrity-ryder-cup-kicks-off-at-yacht-club/

Win tickets to the ‘In your element’...

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco Life is giving away tickets to the 'In your element' wellness festival this July, featuring breath work and meditation sessions at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel.