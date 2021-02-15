Roca Team take victory in final seconds

Tuesday, February 16, 2021
14 new Covid cases on 14 Feb. brings total to 1,774: 50 hospitalised: 31 resident + 8 in ICU: 5 resident, 96 home monitored, 1,545 recoveries, 21 deaths
(Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release, photo by AS Monaco Basketball)
Ski resorts in Italy will not be able to open as planned this winter season following a last-minute backtrack by Italy’s government on the weekend.
In a nail-biter of a finish, AS Monaco Basketball pulled off a one-point win against Orleans Lorient Basket on Friday night.
Beatrice Chepkoech smashed the 5km world record on Sunday at the Monaco Run, finishing in 14 minutes and 43 seconds. Joshua Cheptegei won the men’s for the second year in a row.
In an away match against Lorient that never saw ASM in the lead, a draw was welcome when the buzzer went off, leaving a final score of 2-2 and preserving Monaco’s unbeaten streak.