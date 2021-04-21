Weather
15 ° C
15°C
8°C
Light Cloud
Wednesday, April 21, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

9 Covid cases 20 Apr, 9 hospitalised, 4 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,306 recoveries, 30 deaths, 63 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated

Roca team victory over Boulogne-Levallois

Roca team victory over Boulogne-Levallois

By Cassandra Tanti - April 21, 2021

AS Monaco Basketball have beaten Boulogne-Levallois at an away game 85 to 78, continuing their domination in Jeep Elite action and maintaining the top spot in the standings.

The Roca team had another exceptional night when facing off against the Metropolitans 92 on Tuesday, beating the seventh ranked team comfortably.

Boulogne-Levallois took the early lead with two big slam dunks by Vitalis Chikoko, but Monaco caught up quickly after Marcos Knight landed a three-pointer, followed by another by team captain Dee Bost.

The Metropolitans were no push-overs and held their own, with the first quarter being a game of cat and mouse between the two teams, though Monaco held onto the lead throughout.

By halftime, it was a bit of a different story, with the Roca boys having a solid lead of 49 to 38.

The second half opened with the big three-pointer by the Mets’ Archie Goodwin, but it wasn’t enough to stop Monaco’s momentum. They never let up the pressure and by the end, they comfortably won 85 to 78.

The win was sweeter still as the last time the two teams clashed last September, Boulogne-Levallois beat Monaco 72-62.

“The most important thing is always to win, and we wanted to take our revenge for the first leg,” said Coach Zvezdan Mitrovic. “The plan was to attack Mets interiors with Lessort, we did it right. I want to greet the new ones (Frazier and Faye) who helped us a lot. It’s not easy for them because they have missed a lot of training with our EuroCup trips.”

Marcos Knight was high scorer on the night with 18 points under his belt. Rob Gray was close on his heels with 16. Monaco made 27 shots out of 54, going six for eight in three-point range. They had an incredible 31 rebounds, six steals and 21 assists, with Knight taking credit for six of them alone.

In other Roca team news, the scheduled EuroCup match against the Kazan Unics which saw Monaco travel to the Russians on 27th April has now been switched so the opponents will come to Monaco that night and travel to Russia on the 30th.

The change, announced Monday by Euroleague, was “in agreement with the two clubs.”

In the event of no clear winner, a tie-breaker will be played on Sunday 2nd May, rather than Wednesday 5th May. The ruling was made due to the obligation by Monaco to submit to a period of isolation upon returning from a non-EU country.

But first, the Roca team returns for more Jeep Elite action against SIG Strasbourg on Friday at 9pm in Strasbourg.

 

Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release, photo by AS Monaco Basketball

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTestimonio II on schedule for completion
Next articleThe ‘blossoming’ Metropole Hotel

Editors pics

April 21, 2021 | Local News

The ‘blossoming’ Metropole Hotel

The Metropole Hotel has swung open its doors in spectacular style with a picture-perfect floral installation that immerses guests in the vibrance and beauty of spring.

0
April 20, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Incidence rate falls significantly

Circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has dropped dramatically, with the incidence rate now at 63. It’s a similar story in the Alpes-Maritime where circulation has finally fallen below national levels.

0
April 15, 2021 | Local News

TV Festival screening to launch debate on lion farming

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will host the premiere screening of Lion’s, Bones and Bullets, which delves into the mass production of wildlife for traditional Chinese “medicines”.

0
April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0

daily

April 21, 2021 | Business & Finance

How to take part in Earth Day 2021

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert will join an exceptional line up of speakers, including teenage activist Greta Thunberg and Pope Francis, for a digital Earth Day summit on Thursday.

0
April 21, 2021 | Business & Finance

The ‘blossoming’ Metropole Hotel

Cassandra Tanti

The Metropole Hotel has swung open its doors in spectacular style with a picture-perfect floral installation that immerses guests in the vibrance and beauty of spring.

0
April 21, 2021 | Business & Finance

Roca team victory over Boulogne-Levallois

Cassandra Tanti

AS Monaco Basketball have beaten Boulogne-Levallois at an away game 85 to 78, continuing their domination in Jeep Elite action and maintaining the top spot in the standings.

0
April 21, 2021 | Business & Finance

Testimonio II on schedule for completion

Stephanie Horsman

Government officials have visited the site of the Testimonio II project that will eventually provide state-sponsored housing and a new home for the International School of Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Leading economist describes “House of Trump” during...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_23568" align="alignnone" width="640"]Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist at Euler Hermes and Head of Macroeconomic Research at Allianz. Photo: SD-Realis/MEB Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist at Euler Hermes and Head of Macroeconomic Research at Allianz. Photo: SD-Realis/MEB[/caption] The economist Ludovic Subran regaled his audience with a brilliant and original analysis on the theme "The United States at the foot of the wall,” at the invitation of the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) at the Hotel Metropole on Tuesday, October 17. Held in the presence of Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy, Monaco Junior Chamber of Economy and sponsor Monaco Asset Management, the event attracted some 70 entrepreneurs from the MEB. Ludovic Subran is Chief Economist at Euler Hermes and Head of Macroeconomic Research at Allianz, one of the leading players in the insurance industry. For more than a decade, he’s been working on the development of economic diagnoses and policies in more than 30 countries and his knowledge is regarded as essential for any company operating internationally. For this economist, while the American president may have come to the White House on a wave of promises to overturn what had preceded him, in the end he has achieved little. In his view, the fault lies with Trump’s “inability to make the American political system work”. Referring to Trump’s failure to bring about symbolic reforms, such as ending Obamacare and other projects announced with such fanfare during the presidential campaign, he noted their very slow progress. As a result, the United States has not been able to take full advantage of a favourable global economic context, with growth forecasts of 2% in 2017 and 2.2% in 2018. This he believes is due to lack of credibility, as important as confidence, in the world’s largest economy which is the driving force behind its financing However, the ineffectiveness of the Trump administration to reform is rather "good news", limiting the consequences of the very protectionist inclinations of the current White House resident. In addition, Mr Subran noted that markets seem to have learned to manage "political noise" that is often alarmist, smoothing the risks over time. The economist also highlighted the stakes of the new digital economy, the opportunities that could arise in Europe by the weakening of American leadership and the risks due to potential geopolitical tensions. The Euler Hermes Group is the world's leading provider of B2B trading solutions in more than 60 countries, protecting more than €890 billion in commercial transactions worldwide in 2016. The Allianz Group, to which Euler Hermes belongs, is one of the world's leading insurance groups, which began in Germany but is now present in 70 countries with 140,000 employees, 86 million customers and a turnover in 2016 of more than €120 billion. MEB's next event is the Trophies of the Monaco Eco Club on November 28 at the Grimaldi Forum.

READ ALSO Sweden highlights its strengths to Monaco entrepreneurs

[caption id="attachment_23459" align="alignnone" width="640"]PHOTO: Michel Dotta, President Monaco Economic Board, Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy; Prince Albert Carl Philip of Sweden; Veronika Wand-Danielsson, Ambassador of Sweden to Monaco, Mattias Lindgren, Secretary of State to the Minister of Infrastructure, Robert Wentrup, Business Advisor of Sweden in France -Business Sweden and Jonas Jakobson, Founder of Nordic Equities. Photo: Realis/MEB. PHOTO: Michel Dotta, President Monaco Economic Board, Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy; Prince Albert Carl Philip of Sweden; Veronika Wand-Danielsson, Ambassador of Sweden to Monaco, Mattias Lindgren, Secretary of State to the Minister of Infrastructure, Robert Wentrup, Business Advisor of Sweden in France -Business Sweden and Jonas Jakobson, Founder of Nordic Equities. Photo: Realis/MEB.[/caption]

Shoe lady loses latest court case

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_11710" align="alignnone" width="800"]Photo: Marcin Konsek Photo: Marcin Konsek[/caption] Monaco resident Maurice Alain Amon has won the latest round in a court battle with his estranged wife over a $25 million art collection. Tracey Hejailan-Amon had claimed that her husband, a Swiss businessman, had removed the art collection, believed to include works by Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst, from their Fifth Avenue New York apartment shortly before filing for divorce in order to deprive her of a share in its value. She also said that the flat in the US was the couple’s home, a claim disputed by Mr Amon who said their principle residence had been in Monaco. To back up his argument, he revealed the contents of his wife’s walk-in wardrobe and a vast collection of shoes in their Monte Carlo property. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed sided with Mr Amon in finding that the art collection was her husband’s property. Earlier in the ongoing legal battle, Mrs Hejailan-Amon had argued that the divorce case should be heard in New York, rather than in Monaco, which does not recognise shared marital property. She could also face having to pay back to Mr Amon the $70 million in gifts that he showered on her during their eight years of marriage. READ ALSO: A “shoe-in” divorce from Monaco to Manhattan READ ALSO: Pitt-Jolie split after 2014 marriage in France