Roca team’s razor thin win

[caption id="attachment_2687" align="alignleft" width="450"]Photo: Giorgio Montersino[/caption]

The great burkini controversy has come closer to home with the banning of the modest swimming attire at fashionable Mala beach in Cap d’Ail.

The Mayor, Republican Xavier Beck, issued an edict stating that access to the bathing beaches in Cap d’Ail is forbidden until September 21 for all persons who do not have the correct mode of dress, respecting morals and secularism and according to correct hygiene and security.

The mayoral ruling said that beachwear that ostentatiously is of a religious nature is a threat to public order, which it is necessary to prevent within the context of the recent terror attacks in France.

France's Prime Minister Manuel Valls commented that the burkini is "not compatible with the values of France and the Republic", adding that he supported mayors "who ban it if they acted in the public good".

Cap d’Ail is the ninth French town to impose the ban, including Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Beaulieu-sur-mer, Eze and Villefranche, which also decided to prohibit the "provactive" swimwear on Wednesday. Three woman have been issued €38 fines in Cannes since last Friday.