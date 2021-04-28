Roca team’s razor thin win

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 Covid cases 27 Apr, 10 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 35 home monitored, 2,338 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated
Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release, photo by AS Monaco Basketball
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech to the nation on Friday to outline the government's strategy to gradually ease pandemic restrictions.
The Mairie has announced that municipal workers will now be using the carpooling app Klaxit, a further boost to the government’s attempts to reduce traffic in the Principality.
AS Monaco Basketball has taken the first of two games in the Euro Cup 7 finals with a slim 89 to 87 win over the Kazan Unics at home at Gaston Médecin.
The Energy Transition Mission is, for the first time, putting their programmes to a vote, asking partners to vote for their favourite sustainability initiatives.
The great burkini controversy has come closer to home with the banning of the modest swimming attire at fashionable Mala beach in Cap d’Ail.
The Mayor, Republican Xavier Beck, issued an edict stating that access to the bathing beaches in Cap d’Ail is forbidden until September 21 for all persons who do not have the correct mode of dress, respecting morals and secularism and according to correct hygiene and security.
The mayoral ruling said that beachwear that ostentatiously is of a religious nature is a threat to public order, which it is necessary to prevent within the context of the recent terror attacks in France.
France's Prime Minister Manuel Valls commented that the burkini is "not compatible with the values of France and the Republic", adding that he supported mayors "who ban it if they acted in the public good".
Cap d’Ail is the ninth French town to impose the ban, including Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Beaulieu-sur-mer, Eze and Villefranche, which also decided to prohibit the "provactive" swimwear on Wednesday. Three woman have been issued €38 fines in Cannes since last Friday.