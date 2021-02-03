Roca team’s sweet revenge

Thursday, February 4, 2021
29 new Covid cases on 3 Feb. brings total to 1,572: 56 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 139 home monitored, 1,320 recoveries, 18 deaths
(Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release, photo by AS Monaco basketball)
Monaco has recorded its 18th coronavirus victim, a 91-year-old resident. It marks the fifth Covid fatality since the beginning of February.
The Nice-Paris night train, defunct since 2017, is being relaunched in 2021 to the excitement of travellers looking for an alternative to long drives and carbon-fuelled airline travel.
After the beating taken from Club Joventut Badalone last week, AS Monaco Basketball came back with a vengeance on Tuesday night, dominating their opponent with a 97-82 win.
Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau is officially the new Ambassador to Spain after presenting her Letters of Credence to the country’s king at the Royal Palace in Madrid.
MonacoTech is the only organisation of its kind in the Principality. Its main objective is to support the creation and launch of innovative projects through a dynamic ecosystem and a network of business angels, venture capital, banks, and so on.
Jean Castellini, in the presence also of Minister Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister for Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, and Minister of State Serge Telle, pointed out: "This initiative of the Government is part of the necessary evolution to transform the economy of the Principality over the years to come."
The Minister of Economy added, “The baby has been born and will grow quickly. We wish her a long happy life.”
There was also acknowledgement from Minister Castellini and Xavier Niel of the efforts and “brilliance” of MonacoTech Director Fabrice Marquet, a Monegasque who launched two businesses of his own during his years living abroad.
The first selection jury had selected five startups out of 67 submitted files (CIEL, Hyve, KeeSystem, TerraioT, YouStock) and the second jury 10 of the 115 files submitted (Novetech Surgery, Lanveva Boats, Phyg, Surgisafe, Coraliotech, Gangz, Nanotek Materials, Linkyourleasure, Teale, Yachtneeds).
Article first published November 8, 2017.