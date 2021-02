Roca team’s sweet revenge

Sixth Global Family Office Investment Summit

[caption id="attachment_31373" align="aligncenter" width="829"]PHOTO: Guiseppe Ambrosio, left, with Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office.[/caption]From June 27-29, an A-List group of 300+ billionaires, Sheikhs, Royal Families and Business Leaders from around the world will converge in Monte Carlo under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco. The elite group of attendees, which represents more than $2 trillion in investor wealth, will hear presentations from 80-plus esteemed global speakers. “We organise these Global Family Office Summits several times a year in magnificent cities such as Monaco and Dubai in order to provide two days of private peer-to-peer conversation, networking and cross-border thought leadership. Every event is designed to make substantial families think about what to look out for and how they are investing, said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back six hundred years to the Venetian Empire in Europe. “In this instance, Giuseppe Ambrosio ’s involvement as advisory board member has allowed us to build unprecedented local support for the summit with all key Monegasque institutions and precious guidance to select the genuine local participants so as to assure a quality gathering planned by family offices for family offices. I am immensely grateful to him,” Anthony said. “I am also excited to welcome Eric Brundage, Owner of Monaco Life, as our Master of Ceremonies. He is a highly regarded and trusted advisor to many families and family offices on a fairly broad spectrum of issues and will add valuable insights to the Summit discussions.” Monaco Life asked Giuseppe Ambrosio to explain more: “How many local family offices from Monaco will participate? And what’s the advice you can give to would be participants? “We will have around 30 including few multi-family offices; this will account for about 10 percent of overall participants. Bear in mind that this is an invitation only event, and apart from members of the association we vet through the advisory board review all would-be participants. “I am part of the advisory board and I help Anthony locally with institutions in my capacity of president of the Monaco Single and Multi-family Office International Association. I am also partially in charge for media relations.” Monaco Life: “You have been working very passionately with Anthony, what can you tell us about him?” “Although he has already succeeded in putting together the biggest family office summit in the World he keeps raising the bar and striving for new challenges and new destinations; as far as the Monaco global summit, my objective is to secure Monaco as destination for the long term and allow the local family offices to benefit from this unique opportunity to meet other families. Anthony is a good friend and a reliable trusted partner, we like working together.” Monaco Life: “What about the family offices awards? We have heard there might be some big local names up for the nominations?” “All I can say is that Hollywood star Daniel McVicar will give out the awards to the winners on the evening of Thursday, June 28, during the gala dinner… stay tuned for more! “It is a pleasure to work with Anthony and we share a common long term commitment and vision about the summit based on quality of participants.” For details on future events and the invitation-only 6th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Resort Hotel, please email info@MonacoSummit.org . For further details about the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association and accreditation for local Monegasque family offices, please email Giuseppe Ambrosio at info.mc.foa@gmail.com