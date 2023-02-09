Rock and opera to headline this year’s Fête du Citron in Menton

One of the more eclectic festivals of the Côte d’Azur, the Fête du Citron in Menton really is something to be seen to be appreciated. It kicks off this weekend.

Thousands of the region’s prized citrus fruits are brought into Menton by the lorry-load ahead of the annual Fête du Citron, which begins on Saturday 11th and runs until Sunday 26th February this year. They’re destined for an immense display of gigantic structures erected around the town as well as a parade of floats that tours Menton’s boulevards and avenues during the festival.

The theme this year is ‘Rock and Opera’ so expect icons from the musical world, such as Elvis Presley, to feature in the display in the Biovès Gardens. Various parades and concerts in line with the theme are scheduled over the course of the two weeks, including the Trio of Legends night honouring all-time French favourites Johnny Vegas, Eddy Deville and Gabriel Mailly on Tuesday 14th. There will also be a Pink Floyd event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of their most memorable album, The Dark Side of the Moon, on Saturday 18th.

For families, the Carnaval des Enfants on Wednesday 15th and Wednesday 22nd at 3pm will delight children of all ages with its fabulous array of colour and sound.

Side events at the Fête du Citron include the arts and crafts market in the Palais de l’Europe, which promotes locally sourced and produced goods from the surrounding towns and villages. Menton is still Europe’s biggest producer of citrus fruit so expect plenty of tangy flavours at the many tasting stations. The orchid festival, held in the same building, is also a highlight, and offers another layer of appreciation to the event for botanic fanatics. Both are free to enter.

For more information about the programme and where to buy tickets, please click here.

