All of Italy is on lockdown amid attempts to contain Covid-19. People have been ordered to stay at home and seek permission for essential travel

Rose Ball postponed due to Covid-19

By Cassandra Tanti - March 10, 2020

One of Monaco’s biggest nights of the year, the Rose Ball, has been postponed. SBM made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The event was set to take place in just under two weeks.

As the Covid-19 virus continues to compromise various events across France and Monaco, it appears that even the Princely family is not immune to the impacts of the epidemic. The Rose Ball, organised annually by Princess Caroline of Hanover, will not go ahead as planned.

“The strengthening of the precautionary measures linked to the Covid-19 leads us to postpone the holding of the Bal de la Rose, initially scheduled for Saturday March 21, 2020,” said the Society des Blains de Mer in a statement. “We will define a new date depending on the evolution of the situation.”

The charity evening has been held every year since 1954, when it was created by Princess Grace of Monaco. Organised in the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo, the dinner raises funds for the Princess Grace Foundation.

2020 was to be due to be a special year for the Principality’s flagship event. Following the death of Karl Lagerfeld, Princess Caroline’s dear friend who had taken care of the artistic direction of the social gathering, the evening was this year entrusted to another talented designer: Christian Louboutin. The theme is Bollywood, in honour of the iconic shoe maker.

 

Photo: Prince’s Palace

 

