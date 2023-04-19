19 ° C
Rugby: Sainte Dévote Tournament returns with 17 countries represented

by: Luke Entwistle
19/04/2023
Sainte Dévote Tournament

The Sainte Dévote Tournament returns this Saturday for its 11th edition, with 20 teams from 17 different countries coming together for the rugby event at the Stade Louis II. 

Three different events will run throughout the day under the iconic arches of the Louis II. The main event is the international competition, contested by under-12 players from across the world. This year, 17 different nationalities will be represented from across the world, with teams from Senegal, the United Arab Emirates and Ecuador among the countries to feature.

In what is described as a “celebration of rugby”, there will be two further events taking place: the ‘Rugby For All’ tournament is an event that will offer initiations adapted to children and young adults with disabilities, while even children from the ages of two to seven can have the chance to get involved in the ‘Rugby Tots’ event.

 

Photo of the 2017 Sainte Dévote Tournament by Monaco Rugby

