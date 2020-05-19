Weather
Sagan new Ambassador of Princess’s Foundation

By Stephanie Horsman - May 19, 2020

Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan has just been announced as the newest Ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

Considered one of cycling’s premiere athletes, Peter Sagan was a welcome addition to the Princess’s Foundation, which focuses on using sport as a tool for empowering children worldwide.

30-year old Sagan, who races for Bora-Hansgrohe, has racked up 113 professional victories in his career so far. Known as a top-notch sprinter, he is the only cyclist in the world to have won three back-to-back road racing world championship titles, the last of which was in Bergen, Norway in 2017.

Since 2012, he has won the green jersey seven times and has broken the all-time record for the highest number of consecutive green jersey titles in the Tour de France.

Peter Sagan © Brian Hodes, veloimages

Sagan is also a dedicated environmentalist and has lent his name to C40, an organisation that fights against global warming in large cities around the globe by promoting cycling as a viable and responsible form of transportation in major metropolitan areas.

Additionally, he started the Peter Sagan Academy, a mixed cycling club in his hometown, and the Peter Sagan Kid’s Tour organised in towns all over Slovakia.

Now he is joining the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation to help spread the common values he and the foundation share.

“It is a great honour and privilege for me to become an Ambassador of the Princess Charlene Foundation and contribute to its important mission,” Sagan said in a statement. “Since its founding in 2012, it has helped save lives from drowning by teaching underprivileged children from all over the world to swim but also giving them hope through sports. As a professional athlete, I think it is my duty to provide my active support, wherever and whenever I can, to all such initiatives.”

 

Photo: Gareth Wittstock and Peter Sagan © Eric Mathon / Palais Princier

 

 

