Sailing: Pink Wave’s all-women tournament takes to water

The inaugural Women Leading and Sailing Trophy, contested by all-female regatta crews and organised by the Monaco Yacht Club’s (YCM) Pink Wave, took place over the weekend.

The Pink Wave are a group of 10 female sailors from four different countries, all of whom are members of the YCM, and have been sailing together for the past four years. Over the weekend, they organised an all-female sailing event off the shore of the Principality, bringing together the Monégasque and French sailing federations for a competitive J/70 race.

An Olympian in the flotilla

It was the Monégasque team Totally Spies that led the way for the Principality in the opening exchanges on Saturday. They competed with Swedish team Seagals for large parts of the day, whilst Etoile Pinkwave were also in the mix. The latter had 2016 British Olympic Gold medalist Saskia Clark at the helm.

The “perfect conditions,” in the words of Monaco team member Margaux Meslin, gave way to slightly choppier seas on Sunday, as winds picked up. It was the Swedish outfit KSSS who won the weekend-long event. Twinky came second, and level on points with the Monégasque team Totally Spies.

Photo by Martin Messmer