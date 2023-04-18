12 ° C
Saint George’s Day dinner and celebrations in Monaco

by: Elsa Carpenter
18/04/2023
The British Association of Monaco is getting warmed up for the Coronation of King Charles with a patriotic evening commemorating Saint George later this month. 

The BAM is extending an invitation to members and non-members of the association alike to join in with celebrations of Saint George’s Day, Monaco-style, on Monday 24th April.  

The gourmet evening at Caffé Milano on Port Hercule will begin at 7.30pm and be punctuated with a delicious dinner before a quiz on Shakespeare – did you know that it’s his birthday the day before? – and saints.  

The event costs €75 for members and €80 for non-members.  

For more information, please click here

 

Photo source: Caffé Milano / Facebook

