Saint George’s Day dinner and celebrations in Monaco

The British Association of Monaco is getting warmed up for the Coronation of King Charles with a patriotic evening commemorating Saint George later this month.

The BAM is extending an invitation to members and non-members of the association alike to join in with celebrations of Saint George’s Day, Monaco-style, on Monday 24th April.

The gourmet evening at Caffé Milano on Port Hercule will begin at 7.30pm and be punctuated with a delicious dinner before a quiz on Shakespeare – did you know that it’s his birthday the day before? – and saints.

The event costs €75 for members and €80 for non-members.

For more information, please click here.

Photo source: Caffé Milano / Facebook