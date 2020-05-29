Weather
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Saint Nicholas Church goes green

Saint Nicholas Church goes green

By Cassandra Tanti - May 29, 2020

Saint Nicholas can now boast green credentials, having just been informed they will be having new solar panels installed on their roof, making them the Principality’s first solar-powered church.

As part of the energy transition programme put forth by the government, Saint-Nicholas Church in Fontvieille will soon have 72 photovoltaic panels placed on the roof. These collective panels will produce 19MWh of electricity that will be tied directly into the church’s power lines.

This will make the church 100% energy self-sufficient and will even produce “spare” electricity which will be passed onto the Fontvieille post office. In environmental terms, these new panels will reduce CO2 atmospheric output by an extraordinary 1.55 tonnes per year.  

Once Saint Nicholas’s is completed, the Monaco Building Maintenance Service will be busy turning several other sites into eco-friendly endeavours. Next up will be installations at Fontvielle School, Villa Paloma Museum, SMEAUX, Sacred Heart Church the Children’s Home and Villa Floerstine, which will be the future new home to the Department of Labour.

Monaco’s energy transition plan is committed to lowering the total greenhouse gas emissions in the Principality by 50% by the year 2030 compared to 1990 levels, and to reach a carbon neutral state by 2050. Reliable non-polluting energy sources are only one cog in the wheel toward this goal. The other two parts include finding and using  alternative transportation modes and the lessening of general waste.

 

 

Tony Blair presents Prince Albert with Medal...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_29021" align="alignnone" width="858"]ECTR President Dr Moshe Kantor, Prince Albert and ECTR Chairman former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. Photo: Twitter ECTR ECTR President Dr Moshe Kantor, Prince Albert and ECTR Chairman former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. Photo: Twitter ECTR[/caption] The European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation (ECTR) awarded its 2018 European Medal of Tolerance to Prince Albert on Tuesday, March 6, for his commitment to truth, tolerance and historical reconciliation. ECTR President Dr Moshe Kantor and ECTR Chairman former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair presented the medal to Prince Albert at the ECTR's first roundtable held in Monte Carlo, from March 5 to 7, to address the threat of radicalisation and issues surrounding the challenges to tolerance in European societies. On presenting the honour, Dr Kantor said, "The European Medal of Tolerance is awarded to you because of exceptional personal leadership and inspiration to advance truth, tolerance and historical reconciliation. You have found the courage and political wisdom to openly address painful history and difficult memories." In 2015, Prince Albert acknowledged Monaco’s rounding up and deportation of 66 Jews in 1942. Dr Kantor added, "Your Highness' gesture of supporting historical truth and unveiling a monument commemorating deported Jews in World War II has been such a liberating act of contrition, all the more impressive because it concerned not only among your own people, but also because of your own family's political responsibilities for the course of events." [caption id="attachment_29024" align="alignleft" width="371"]Photo: Twitter ECTR Photo: Twitter ECTR[/caption] Upon receiving the award Prince Albert said, "The promotion of international tolerance, reconciliation and education for which we must work are, in my view, of paramount importance in order to build a balanced world showing solidarity. "I am particularly touched by the recognition that you are honouring me with and I would like to thank you very much. As Head of State, I will ensure that my actions continue to be worthy of the trust you have shown me today." The ECTR is an opinion-making and advisory body on international tolerance promotion, reconciliation and education, and fosters understanding and tolerance, educates towards reconciliation, facilitates post-conflict social apprehensions, monitors racism, antisemitism and xenophobia and proposes pro-tolerance initiatives and legal solutions. Among its prominent members are Tony Blair, ECTR Board Chairman, Jose María Aznar, former Prime Minister of Spain, Göran Persson, former Prime Minister of Sweden, VairaVike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia and Rita Süssmuth, former Speaker of the German Bundestag. Founding member of the ECTR was the late Vaclav Havel, one of the principal leaders of the democratic transformation in Central Europe. (Source: ECTR) Article first published March 6, 2018.

Wed. June 21 – Music Festival Deluxe

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 21 June, 9 pm, Port of Monaco Music Festival Deluxe featuring Big Junior in the first half Information: +377 93 10 12 10