Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Northerly°C
Light Cloud
Friday, March 27, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Thursday, bringing the total to 33

Salaried employees up 2.9% in 2019

Salaried employees up 2.9% in 2019

By Stephanie Horsman - March 27, 2020

Monaco’s private sector saw a 2.9% rise last year in workers holding full time contracts over the year before.

According to the latest figures by statistics group IMSEE, the Principality had 1,490 more employees in private sector jobs in 2019 than the previous year. The majority of these hold French nationality with a 60/40 split men to women and an average age of 42 years. The total number of private sector salaried employees in Monaco was 53,091 as of 31st December 2019.  

Interestingly, nearly 90% of those employed by privately held companies do not reside in the Principality. Just over 79% are French and unsurprisingly live predominantly in the Alpes-Maritimes, whilst 8.6% of those crossing the border daily to commute to work are Italian. The remaining 12.2% are Monaco residents.

At the end of 2019, more than 86% of the private sector salaried population worked in the tertiary sector, both merchant and non-merchant, corresponding to 46,000 people. Primary sector employees made up only 0.3% and the remaining 13.5% were in the secondary.

The sector in general with the largest number of employees was the scientific, technical and administrative services and support representing 23% of the total. This was the first time this sector was in the top spot. Hotels and restaurants fell to 15.4%, followed by 11.5% in the “other” services sector, 9.8% in construction, and 7.9% in health services. Several others such as real estate, importers, financial, transportation, manufacturing and communications made up the remainder.

Most businesses, just over three-quarters, had less than five full time employees working for them, and women were much more present in these smaller ventures than in the larger ones, despite making up less of the global salaried population.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleStaying emotionally healthy during Covid-19
Next articleVideo sermons in English

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

March 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Salaried employees up 2.9% in 2019

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s private sector saw a 2.9% rise last year in workers holding full time contracts over the year before.

0
March 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

Only two hotels remain open

Cassandra Tanti

SBM has closed all of its hotels in Monaco except the Hôtel de Paris and the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, accommodating long-term guests and those who are unable to return home.

0
March 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

Cash bonus for those on the front line

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has revealed that a €1,000 bonus will be paid to all public service officials and agents who have been fully mobilised during the coronavirus crisis.

0
March 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Digital applications for CTTR

Cassandra Tanti

Companies in the Principality who wish to apply for Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) for their employees can now carry out the procedures online.

0
MORE STORIES
Prince Albert and President Emmanuel Macron

French President holds talks with Prince Albert

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco has met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace, discussing everything from the Paris Agreement to the rights of French citizens working in Monaco. A statement released by the Palace reads: “Our common destiny, forged throughout our history, is enriched by the constant cooperation between the two states, the development of Franco-Monegasque employment and the affirmation of shared great ambitions. These concern in particular the protection of the environment, the fight against climate change, the defense of biodiversity and the preservation of the oceans.” The President of the French Republic and the Sovereign Prince of Monaco reaffirmed their commitment to work together in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, in view of COP25. They also decided to move forward together to develop, through a working group,  the statutes of the Fondation Albert 1er, which is responsible for the Maison des Oceans in Paris and the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. Meanwhile, the two heads of state discussed the negotiation of an Association Agreement between Monaco and the European Union, in which the Principality and the French Republic can develop a mode of cooperation adapted to the realities and challenges of the 21st century, taking into account the specifics of Monaco and their bilateral relationship; the evolution of the situation of French citizens living in Monaco for several generations, who contribute to the history, social and economic stability of Monaco; and the daily life of French employees who participate directly in its economic dynamism, and in particular the question of their possible access to preferential housing in neighboring communities. Finally, Prince Albert II invited President Emmanuel Macron and his wife to visit the Principality of Monaco for an official visit.   Top photo: Prince Albert and President Emmanuel Macron, courtesy Prince's Palace

Markets weekly

Business & Finance Barclays -
The outcome of Thursday’s UK general election will be a key talking point for markets near the end of the week, with a Conservative Party majority largely priced in financial markets.