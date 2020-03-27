Salaried employees up 2.9% in 2019

Friday, March 27, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Thursday, bringing the total to 33
Monaco’s private sector saw a 2.9% rise last year in workers holding full time contracts over the year before.
SBM has closed all of its hotels in Monaco except the Hôtel de Paris and the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, accommodating long-term guests and those who are unable to return home.
Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has revealed that a €1,000 bonus will be paid to all public service officials and agents who have been fully mobilised during the coronavirus crisis.
Companies in the Principality who wish to apply for Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) for their employees can now carry out the procedures online.