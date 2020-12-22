Santa is “good to go”

Parents can reassure their kids that Santa Claus is vaccinated and coming to town, according to America’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Santa Claus is good to go!” said the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during an appearance on CNN’s Sesame Street ABC’s of Covid-19 Town Hall on the weekend.

The program featured worried questions from some Muppets, including Elmo, and children asking how Santa would be able to deliver presents during the pandemic.

“What if he can’t go to anyone’s house or near his reindeer?” asked one.

“How did Santa get the vaccine and is it safe him to go into the house?” asked another.

With a big smile, Dr. Fauci gave an answer designed to please.

“I have to say I took care of that for you, because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” he said. “So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself.”

Given Mr. Claus’ older age and excess weight from eating millions of cookies every year, it makes sense that kids might worry he’s at high risk.

But Santa’s holiday magic can overcome anything, even the coronavirus.