Sarkozy convicted for trying to offer Monaco bribe

Tuesday, March 2, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
9 Covid cases on 1 Mar, 38 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 132 home monitored, 1,720 recoveries, 24 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 8,200 people vaccinated
French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years in jail, two suspended, for trying to bribe a magistrate by offering him a prestigious job in Monaco.
The 66-year-old was found guilty of corruption on Monday, becoming the first former French president to receive a custodial sentence.
The crimes were specified as influence-peddling and violation of professional secrecy.
Sarkozy was found guilty of trying to offer a magistrate a position in Monaco as a judge, in return for information about a separate criminal case against him.
In the ruling, the Paris judge said the former president could serve a year at home with an electronic tag, rather than go to prison.
The case centred on conversations between magistrate Gilbert Azibert and Thierry Herzog, Sarkozy’s then lawyer, which were taped by police in 2014.
The investigators were looking into claims that Sarkozy had accepted illicit payments from the L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 presidential campaign.
The magistrate and Sarkozy’s former lawyer received similar sentences. All three defendants are expected to appeal.
Sarkozy’s predecessor Jacques Chirac was handed a two-year suspended sentence in 2011 for having arranged bogus jobs at Paris City Hall for allies when he was Paris mayor. Chirac died in 2019.
Photo source: Wikipedia
Hundreds of people were prevented from entering the Principality at the weekend as authorities enforced the Alpes-Maritimes partial lockdown and Monaco’s own strict entry rules.
Monaco's Venturi Formula E team was kept out of qualifying in Saudi Arabia on Saturday after Edoardo Mortara crashed heavily at the end of practice.
The government is cracking down on car owners who leave their cars parked in public lots for extended periods without moving them by hiking rates up by €60 a month.
AS Monaco have chalked up another victory, this time at a home game at Stade Louis II where they faced off against Brest, extending their unbeaten streak to 10 in a row.