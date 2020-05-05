Sasa Obradovic staying with Roca Team

Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Monaco Life
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 78 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Prince Albert has joined celebrities, world leaders and philanthropists across the globe in pledging to donate funds towards coronavirus testing, vaccines and treatments during an EU-led videoconference on Monday.
Monte Carlo Fashion Week is stepping off the catwalk and into living rooms for a series of live meetings in its new '2020 MCFW A Conversation With'… series.
AS Monaco Basketball coach Sasa Obradovic has signed a “gentlemen’s agreement” contract to stay on with the team for the 2020-2021 season.
A French hospital has discovered that it treated a man who had Covid-19 as early as 27th December, nearly a month before the French government confirmed its first cases.