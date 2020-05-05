Sasa Obradovic staying with Roca Team

David Zincke is no stranger the stage. He was part of the critically acclaimed band Merla, who won “Local Heroes Best Breakthrough Act” and “Battle of the Bands” at The Rock Garden London. He’s also shared the stage with Gomez, Lilly Allen and The Babyshambles. Born in Doncaster northern England, Mr Zincke moved to Nice, France, a few years back because he saw there was an opportunity to play music everyday, which was something “England couldn’t offer me”. He wanted to live completely from what a musician’s daily life offers – to learn how to play, to write and to perform – “which is not much in way of money, but rich in every other way”. “I’m still learning,” the 34-year-old told Monaco Life. “I figured if the Beatles learned their craft in Hamburg, then I should find my own Hamburg. And I found Nice.” “I’m still learning,” the 34-year-old told Monaco Life. “I figured if the Beatles learned their craft in Hamburg, then I should find my own Hamburg. And I found Nice.” Mr Zincke feels “lucky” to be a part of the growing community of songwriters and musicians in the Nice area, and has developed a strong working relationship with Nice-born musician and producer Medi, founder of Dime on Records, who is now producing Mr Zincke’s music. There’s not too much original music going on or many venues to go see or play original songs. “England, of course, has an incredible music history but it has venues closing down all over the country,” he added. “Still, people find ways of sharing their music regardless.” Mr Zincke will perform a free concert on Thursday at 8:30 pm as part of the Thursday Live Sessions at Grimaldi Forum. “My producer Medi played there as did one of my favourite bands, Little Barry. The place is great and has a good sound, so I persuaded them to let me play.” Tickets for David Zincke can be reserved at: thursdaylivesessions@grimaldiforum.com