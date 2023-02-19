Save the date: Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo dances through to summer

From appearances by Prima Ballerina Olga Smirnova to a series of international tours and the L’Été Danse! festival featuring the best of Monaco’s cultural institutions, the coming months offer a stellar programme by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

First up is a trip to Bari, Italy and the Teatro Petruzzelli from 9th to 12th March for four nights of Jean-Christophe Maillot’s Lac. This story takes its heart from Swan Lake, but interwinds the myths and legends of Greece, Scandinavia and Russia to retell this classic from the ballet world. Later in the spring, from 17th to 21st May, the dancers will head to Venice for another series of Lac at Teatro La Fenice.

It is the turn of Toulon to host Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo at the very end of the month, 31st March, for a performance of Romeo & Juliette at the Opéra de Toulon.

The troupe returns home and to the Grimaldi Forum from 26th to 30th April, where Prima Ballerina Olga Smirnova takes the title role of La Belle alongside the dancers of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

“Through his aesthetic and ferocious interpretation of Perrault’s tale, Jean-Christophe Maillot has imagined a ballet directly channelling our childhood fears and sexual awakening,” says the company. “The choreographer in particular makes us aware of the second – often overlooked – part of Perrault’s tale: after her marriage to the prince, La Belle, who has become Queen, and her children are threatened by her stepmother, the Ogress Carabosse.”

Just over the border in Nice and the Théâtre La Cuisine from 25th to 27th May, the troupe will perform Noces & Opus 40, a favourite of the Principality.

The Académie Princesse Grace launch the L’Été Danse! season on 23rd and 24th June with its popular gala at the Salle Garnier in Monaco.

“This show, offering several choreographic styles, is the culmination of a year of work for the students and the teaching team,” explains Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. “Various choreographers will be invited to imagine a piece based on “Studies” written by various composers, a focus theme for the Academy this year.”

This festival season continues from 28th June to 1st July at the Grimaldi Forum with Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo offering a Stravinsky programme featuring two world premieres: Jeroen Verbruggen, a regular guest choreographer for the company, will revisit Pulcinella in his “provocative and explosive style”; and Goyo Montero returns with a “Firebird” experience.

The highlight of the season will be the F(ê)aites de la Danse! on 8th and 9th July, when the Place du Casino is transformed into a gigantic open-air dance floor. Expect hundreds of artists, from “virtuoso musicians” to dancers of all artistic style, to fill the Golden Triangle and draw spectators in… To dance themselves!

And finally, from 18th to 21st July, Cendrillon is to be performed in the Salle Garnier almost 25 years on from the birth of this spellbinding ballet.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

