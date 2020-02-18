Saving the Med’s heritage sites

Wednesday, February 19, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
New symposium to highlight the risks human activities expose the oceans to and the threats that those activities pose to human health
Photo: A castle in Italy, source Pixabay
The 9th edition of the Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk has been a huge success, with close to 200 participants dressing in pink and supporting a very important cause.
The exciting future of automobiles and new transport technologies will be showcased during the Automobile and Mobility Innovation Show 2020 at Port Hercule.
Major accomplishments in preserving the Mediterranean’s rich cultural heritage will be the focus of the upcoming RIMM meeting, which brings together experts from several different fields of study.
Knights in shining armour, clashes between heroic warriors and gallant chivalrous acts were alive and well for one day only at the Buhurt Prime medieval combat championships played out under the Chapiteau in Fontvieille.