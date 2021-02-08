Saying goodbye to Jean-Marc Giraldi

Monday, February 8, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 new Covid cases on 7 Feb. brings total to 1,655: 60 hospitalised: 34 resident + 10 in ICU: 6 resident, 161 home monitored, 1,380 recoveries, 20 deaths
Photo by Michael Alesi for the Government Communication Department
Prince Albert has joined friends, family and colleagues of Jean-Marc Giraldi for a fitting send-off at the Yacht Club of Monaco.
AS Monaco saw their seventh straight victory when they faced off against Nîmes Olympique on Sunday night, but it was no walk in the park as both sides fought hard for their goals.
Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.
MonaBike will be opening new stations in underrepresented areas of the Principality, giving better coverage and making the environmentally-friendly transport all the more appealing.