Saying goodbye to Jean-Marc Giraldi

[caption id="attachment_31364" align="alignleft" width="239"]Naâman. Photo: Emma Birsk[/caption] June 21 will once again be the occasion, as every year, to celebrate music in the Principality. The highlight of the event will be a large free concert on the Port of Monaco from 9 pm with a young artist from the French reggae scene, Naâman. In three albums, the young singer has appropriated the essence of Jamaican music and added a touch of modernity that has established him as one of the French leaders of the genre. His successive tours made him known in France and Europe on stage at the biggest reggae festivals – including the 2015 Francofolies – and also internationally with concerts all over the world, from Canada to China, through Jamaica, India, and Lebanon. Opening the free concert will be Scars, who will welcome the public to this warm and colourful evening in Port Hercules.https://monacolife.net/town-hall-promises-busy-summer-of-fun-for-all/