SBM launches “stylish” safety video

A new SBM video, entitled ‘Monte-Carlo Cares: Safe in Style’, uses humour and sensitivity to convey the message that the group is conscientious about health measures as they gear up for re-openings all over Monaco.

As Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) reopens its establishments around the Principality, they want to show the public they are taking health to heart. To show their clintelle just how much, they have produced a video explaining the sanitary measures they have implemented to help patrons feel secure and relaxed.

Monte-Carlo Cares: Safe in Style was designed by the SBM marketing team to give international visitors a sense of what they can expect when they come back to their hotels, casinos, spas and restaurants.

Far from the run-of-the-mill safety barriers, SBM has thought out how to implement the latest governmental safety procedures in an elegant way, ensuring guests feel both protected and pampered.

SBM has worked incredibly hard to make certain they achieved the highest safety standards before deciding to open their doors once more. They have recently been awarded a certificate of mastery of Covid-19 ‘business restart’ sanitary measures, issued by Bureau Veritas France. This certification recognises the involvement of the group’s Human Resources Department, which has worked closely with Bureau Veritas, to guarantee maximum protection for both customers and employees.