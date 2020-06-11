SBM launches “stylish” safety video

Thursday, June 11, 2020
A new SBM video, entitled ‘Monte-Carlo Cares: Safe in Style’, uses humour and sensitivity to convey the message that the group is conscientious about health measures as they gear up for re-openings all over Monaco.
As Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) reopens its establishments around the Principality, they want to show the public they are taking health to heart. To show their clintelle just how much, they have produced a video explaining the sanitary measures they have implemented to help patrons feel secure and relaxed.
Monte-Carlo Cares: Safe in Style was designed by the SBM marketing team to give international visitors a sense of what they can expect when they come back to their hotels, casinos, spas and restaurants.
Far from the run-of-the-mill safety barriers, SBM has thought out how to implement the latest governmental safety procedures in an elegant way, ensuring guests feel both protected and pampered.
SBM has worked incredibly hard to make certain they achieved the highest safety standards before deciding to open their doors once more. They have recently been awarded a certificate of mastery of Covid-19 ‘business restart’ sanitary measures, issued by Bureau Veritas France. This certification recognises the involvement of the group’s Human Resources Department, which has worked closely with Bureau Veritas, to guarantee maximum protection for both customers and employees.
In the rarefied world of luxury yachts, the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS), this year running from September 28 to October 1, is a must-visit event, both for its glamorous setting as well as for the huge numbers of yachts you can view, admire and buy. It’s a place where both amateur enthusiasts and industry figures can discover the latest trends in naval architecture, technological advances and the newest gadgets and accessories, in a reflection of a high-powered industry that, perhaps more than any other, is driven by the potent purchasing power of its wealthy clientele.
Some 34,000 participants from around the world will take part in this year’s MYS, with 40 new yachts set to debut in their world premier. Throughout the entire event you can expect to see 125 super yachts, 104 motor yachts and 17 sailing yachts on show, collectively valued at an astonishing €3 billion.
This year, 400 VIP guests are flocking to the show’s opening gala on 27 September, where the third edition of the Monaco Yacht Show Awards will take place. There will also be the highly exclusive Monaco Yacht Summit, where an audience of 50 will gather to take part in thematic workshops that discuss today’s super yacht.
Finally, as well as an exhibition space that occupies an area totalling 20,000 square metres in size, the 2016 MYS will also see the unveiling of a new exhibition space, the Car Deck, dedicated to a carefully curated selection of luxury vehicles that will be available for test drives and purchasing. (Source: artsandcollections.com)