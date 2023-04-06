SBM shake-up: Albert Manzone to come in as CEO

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Chairman Stéphane Valeri has appointed Monegasque Albert Manzone to the position of CEO as part of a major shakeup under his tenure.

It is all part of the former president of the National Council’s plan to “strengthen the effectiveness of the governance of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer group”, according to a statement by Monaco’s largest employer. “Chairman Stéphane Valeri has decided to appoint Albert Manzone to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective 12th April.”

Albert Manzone is a 59-year-old Monegasque citizen who has managed a variety of international companies in various fields. A specialist in operational organisation and growth strategies, he has participated in the success of world-class brands such as PepsiCo, Davidoff and Novartis.

He attained a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University in Chicago and graduated in International Business from the Sorbonne (Paris).

He will be responsible, under the authority of Stéphane Valeri, for all operations of the company, in particular Operations (Games, Hotels, Restaurants, Marine Spas and Entertainment), Finance, Marketing and Digital, IT and Human Resources.

The appointment of the new CEO completes the new management team, which recently saw the arrival of Virginie Cotta as Secretary General in charge of legal matters, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), institutional and strategic partnerships, heritage and real estate.

Pascal Camia, current Director of Operations, has been entrusted with the strategic position of Director of International Development.

“For the first time in the history of the company, the four most important executives, namely the chairman, the managing director, the general secretary and the director of international development, are of Monegasque nationality,” said SBM in the statement.

The appointments are part of the Group’s reorganisation strategy, which will continue in the coming weeks with the arrival of the future Chief Financial Officer, Marketing Director and IT Director, from major international companies.

