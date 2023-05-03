SBM shake-up: Julien Munoz appointed Marketing and Digital Director

The reorganisation of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer management continues, with Julien Munoz coming in as the new marketing and digital director.

As part of the group’s reorganisation strategy implemented by the new CEO Stéphane Valeri, Julien Munoz took up his duties on Tuesday 2nd May. Munoz has extensive experience at Disneyland Paris, where he was director of operations in 2005, before moving on to the position of director of sales and marketing.

Based in Dubai since 2016, he led the sales and marketing strategy of the Dubai Parks and Resort amusement park. In 2017, he joined the Etisalat Digital group, the commercial brand of the incumbent telecommunications operator in the United Arab Emirates, as director of digital strategy projects for Dubai Expo 2020. Since 2020, he has held the position of director sales and marketing for the European, Middle East and African markets within the Radisson Group.

“Julien Munoz’s mission is to pursue and develop a marketing and digital strategy that will strengthen the SBM Group’s ambitions both internationally and in the Principality,” said SBM in a statement Wednesday.

Photo source: SBM