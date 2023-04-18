SBM shake-up: Vincent Bouvet appointed Administrative and Financial Director

As part of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer’s reorganisation strategy under new CEO Stéphane Valeri, a new Administrative and Financial Director will take position on Monday 17th April.

Vincent Bouvet, 49, has had a rich career with the Sodexo Group for 20 years, where he has held the positions of Central Europe Financial Director for the restaurant vouchers activity, Brazil Financial Director for the foodservices activity, and Facility Management for seven years as World Financial Director for Universities, Schools and Government Services while being based in the United States, and World CEO for the Schools Segment.

Vincent Bouvet piloted and carried out the Sodexo Group ‘spin-off’ project, publicly announced in early April 2023, under the responsibility of the Sodexo Group Board of Directors.

“He will put all his expertise and experience to work supporting the growth of our Group internationally,” said Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), Monaco’s largest employer, in a statement.

Vincent Bouvet succeeds Yves de Toytot, Chief Financial Officer, who “wanted to pursue personal projects and will leave the company after a common transition phase”.

Vincent Bouvet will perform his duties under the authority of the Managing Director, Albert Manzone.

“I would like to thank Yves de Toytot, who has been with the company since 1997 as Financial Controller, then Chief Financial Officer in 2004 and since 2011 as Deputy Managing Director Finance, for all the work carried out with his teams during these years, during which he implemented numerous financial projects both from a structural and operational point of view,” said Stéphane Valeri. “His commitment to Société des Bains de Mer has also led him to successfully represent the latter in various bodies and subsidiaries, and manage important financial files and transactions. I welcome and wish Vincent Bouvet every success in his new role at Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.”

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo compiled by Monaco Life