SBM to turn Monaco into a ‘Winter Fantasy’ this season

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains Mer is looking to inject a “bit of magic” into Monaco this Christmas with the launch of their latest endeavour, Monte-Carlo Winter Fantasy.

The festive season is once again upon us and with it comes memories of years past, hopes for the future and, of course, the anticipation of what the season has in store.

The Société des Bains Mer (SBM), in this vein, is putting on a series of celebratory events intended to waken the Christmas spirit in even the most Scrooge-like of individuals, bringing magic and fun to the season with the Monte-Carlo Winter Fantasy.

The events, which run from early December to the middle of January, kick off on 2nd December at 5pm in Casino Square and on the Monte-Carlo shopping promenade with the lighting of an 18-metre-high Christmas tree adorned with 4,000 pearly white and gold baubles, as well as three “entertainment igloos” called the Giant Stars. Festive music will be playing and shops will be open until 9pm to get everyone in holiday mood.

The Giant Star igloos will be positioned around the tree and offer Christmas-themed events, based on history and poetry, for the whole family. The star dedicated to poetry invites visitors to hand in or write a poem for Father Christmas with the chance of winning a night in the Hermitage Hotel.

Casino Square will also be the location for a light projection show on the façade of the Casino from 26th to 31st December to add more sparkle to the long winter nights.

From 2nd December to 9th January, the Patio courtyard at the Hôtel de Paris will be covered in twinkling lights and filled with surprises. Exclusive offerings such as a new hot chocolate creation from Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse will be available, and guests can try their hands at creative or culinary workshops where they whip up Christmas treats, make their own decorations or arrange a gorgeous centrepiece-worthy flower display. For a complete list of all events, on the Patio, visit the website at https://www.montecarlosbm.com/fr/agenda/christmas-garden-in-the-patio

The Hermitage Hotel will feature a Christmas Teatime from 21st to 24th December in the Salle Belle Epoque. Children and parents can meet Santa from 3pm to 6pm on the 21st, 22nd and 23rd, and at 5:30pm on the 24th, to tell him all their secret wishes. They can then take part in creative workshops for young chefs, with festive pastries and sweets prepared by pastry chef Nicolas Baygourry. For more info, go to https://www.montecarlosbm.com/fr/agenda/gouter-noel-hotel-hermitage-monte-carlo

L’Etoile des Neiges at the Blue Gin Bar at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort runs every Thursday from 26th November to 20th March 2022 from 6:30pm to 1:30am featuring a cozy apres-ski type feel. A fully heated terrace offering up stunning sea views, billiards and other games, and warm blankets to snuggle in, will make even the coldest night seem inviting. Visit the website for complete details on https://www.montecarlosbm.com/en/agenda/letoile-des-neiges-blue-gin

Meanwhile, keep your eyes open for Father Christmas Monte-Carlo as he tours the resort from 15th to 25thDecember and delivers presents from behind the wheel of his beautiful vintage car. https://www.montecarlosbm.com/fr/agenda/rencontre-avec-le-pere-noel-monte-carlo

Finally, to end 2021 in style and kick off 2022 with just right note, the legendary family group The Jacksons will be performing at the Salle des Etoiles. The singing sensations will be celebrating an astounding 55 years together at this New Year’s Eve bash with dinner and live show. For those who like to boogie through the night, the party goes on at the exceptionally opened Jimmy’z from 30th December to 1st January inclusive.