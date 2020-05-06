Schools prepare to receive students

The government is touring schools in the Principality to check on sanitary measures ahead of the reopening of educational institutions on Monday.

Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario and Director of National Education Isabelle Bonnal visited schools earlier this week, taking note of preparations that are being made according to government guidelines.

That includes social distancing, so schools have taken out the masking tape to clearly mark out 1.5 metre distances between pupils, and red and white barricade tape to try to prevent students from sitting too close to each other.

Other sanitary measures include mandatory face masks for students and teachers, half-classes to limit contact, and frequent disinfection of premises and equipment.

To read more about schools in Monaco post-lockdown, read our article: Half-classes, no classes and facemasks: what happens from 11th May?

Photos: © Communication Branch / Manual Vitali