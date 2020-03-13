Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
12.7 ° C
15 °
10.6 °
87%
2.1kmh
75%
Sat
14 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Friday, March 13, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco's 2nd case of Covid-19 has been confirmed, as authorities track patient's movements and contacts of the past few days

Schools to close indefinitely

Schools to close indefinitely

By Cassandra Tanti - March 13, 2020

The Prince’s Government has announced that all schools and crèches will be closed as of Monday 16th March until further notice.

“This measure aims to protect our children and reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus across our territory,” said the government in a statement released on Friday morning.

“Monegasque authorities will set up a daycare service for the children of staff whose activity is essential in the fight against the epidemic or for the functioning of the State and organisations of vital importance (OIV). Priority will be given to parents whose job it is to care for and protect against the virus. Parents can also find a solution in schools for children who cannot be looked after other than by the elderly. As a last resort, a case-by-case solution will be put in place for parents who are unable to have their children looked after.

“The Directorate of National Education for Youth and Sports is taking, with the educational community, the appropriate measures to ensure the continuity of teaching and monitoring of students, in particular through digital applications already implemented.

The Princely Government invites all educational establishments to put in place this type of measure aimed at guaranteeing the continuity of education.

At the same time, the Princely Government recommends the establishment of telework to allow the pursuit of economic activities while meeting the requirements of childcare.”

It follows an announcement by France’s President Emmanuel Macron that the country has entered stage 3 of the epidemic, closing schools and créches throughout the country, as well as other containment measures.

For questions surrounding education, the Prince’s Government has set up a telephone number: 98 98 47 01 and an email: Covid19education@gouv.mc

To understand more about the latest measures, read our article: What is stage 3? 

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePanic buying grips Monaco

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Business & Finance

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

March 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

Panic buying grips Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Authorities have been forced to reassure residents that there is no supply problem amid panic buying in the Principality.

0
March 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

Council calls for “united front”

Stephanie Horsman

The National Council is asking the government to introduce additional measures to protect the Principality and its economy amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

0
March 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

What is Stage 3?

Cassandra Tanti

France has entered Stage 3 of the Covid-19 epidemic and Monaco is likely to follow suit. But what exactly does this level of response mean?

0
March 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

428 children’s lives saved

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Humanitarian Collective released their 2019 report with some sunny news, particularly important in these dark times.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco’s Forum achieves extra energy savings

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_3335" align="aligncenter" width="800"]Photo: Emeric-topmarquesmonaco Photo: Emeric-topmarquesmonaco[/caption] The Grimaldi Forum has further reduced its impact on the environment. Since the award of its ISO 14001 certification in October 2008, the Forum has concentrated its efforts on sustainable water management, energy control, the sorting and recycling of waste, an eco-responsible purchasing policy, good risk management and active communication. For 2016, on the water resource side, the consumption curve marked a new figure, passing for the first time under 8,000 m3 annually, or 13 percent less than in 2015. The maintenance of equipment is speedier, allowing faster intervention in the event of leaks. These gains have been added to by a proactive investment policy and other innovations. In terms of energy efficiency, 2016 will remain the year of the best-ever ratio between gross electricity consumption and building occupancy. This result offsets a slightly upward consumption of three percent linked to the increase in activity. The building is equipped with 20,000 data recovery points and is managed via centralised technical management, allowing an optimisation of energy consumption. The conversion to LED lighting continues, mainly with the re-equipment of the Ravel exhibition space, while improving the quality of the lighting and replacing the 834 classic lamps with 354 LED lamps. With a lifetime multiplied by 10, this has resulted in a reduction in power of 31 percent. An energy performance contract was signed with SOGET, a maintenance provider of on-site hot-cold production equipment, which enabled the Forum to invest in the commissioning of a latest generation unit. Ultimately, this state-of-the-art equipment should reduce overall electricity consumption by eight to 10 percent, a saving close to one million Kwh. The target of reducing the consumption of paper was once again achieved. With a drop of 2.7 percent, a result of the introduction of new procedures for paperless work in the administrative and accounting fields and also in the management and monitoring of event files. Lastly, the sorting rate, which has been in decline since 2015 with the completion of the building restoration work, has again progressed towards the goal of 50 percent waste sorted and upgraded by 2018. The installation of a new brown cardboard compactor, made available last summer by the Monegasque Society of Sanitation, has given complete satisfaction. The selective sorting of waste, which this year constitutes the new priority area of the ISO 14001 certification of the Grimaldi Forum, will be the subject of a new awareness campaign both internally and externally with exchanges of good practices with tourism partners. The year 2016 resulted in concrete and very satisfactory environmental results. However, efforts must be ongoing and sustained in order to move towards continuous improvement. 2017 promises to be exciting, with many projects under consideration and actions being implemented, the Forum said.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=11998

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=11058
Monaco

Teenage signing has big ambitions at FC...

Local News Staff Writer -
Teenager Willem Geubbels suggested that he might do even better at AS Monaco than the World Cup winner and teen wonder Kylian Mbappe.