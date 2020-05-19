Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May. The official number of cases is now 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Monaco boasts science and technical sector boom

Monaco boasts science and technical sector boom

By Stephanie Horsman - May 19, 2020

Scientific and technical companies have overtaken financial and insurance activities as the leading employer in Monaco, contributing in excess of €1 billion to GDP last year alone.

According to the latest report by statistics body IMSEE, Scientific and Technical Activities, Administrative and Support Services became the Principality’s largest employer and the second largest sector in terms of turnover in 2019. It was also the leading contributor to the country’s GDP in 2018. 

This sector groups together specialised, scientific and technical activities which represent less than a third of the sector’s employees but more than half of the turnover, with activities related to administrative services and business support.

Thanks to a sharp 11.8% rise in the sector, Scientific and Technical Activities, Administrative and Support Services has passed Financial and Insurance Activities as the leading employer in Monaco. The growth in this sector is nearly twice that of global Gross Domestic Product of Monaco at large.  

In fact, the GDP contribution for Scientific and Technical Activities, Administrative and Support Services passed €1 billion in 2019. This was seen in a +9.8% rise in remuneration of salaried employees, a gross operating surplus of +12.9%, increase in taxes of +15.8% and +2.1% in subsidies.

At the end of the calendar year 2019, there were 2,274 establishments working in the Scientific and Technical Activities, Administrative and Support Services sector, equalling almost a quarter (22.8%) of the organisations in the Principality. The companies fell under two main legal headings, SARLs and individual enterprises, which made up 70% of the sector.  

262 new companies were created in 2019 and 162 were shut, making a positive balance of 100 new operations.

The average time these companies have been operational is 9.4 years, the lowest average of all sectors in Monaco, which sits at 12.8 years on the whole.

Nearly two thirds of those employed in this sector are men, making it more male heavy than the Monaco average. French nationals represent over half the employees, coming in at 56.6%.

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleArtistic pursuits in Monaco
Next articleCMB raises €471,000 for hospital

Editors pics

May 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco boasts science and technical sector boom

Scientific and technical companies have overtaken financial and insurance activities as the leading employer in Monaco, contributing in excess of €1 billion to GDP last year alone.

0
May 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Carlo app creator Antoine Bahri

Antoine Bahri is the brains behind Carlo app, Monaco’s first mobile-based loyalty programme rewarding consumers for buying local – an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time.

0
May 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

Retail sector sees deepest drop on record

Monaco’s business climate “collapsed” in the retail, trade and auto repair sectors in the month of March, as shoppers reduced their spending on everything except the essentials.

0
May 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.

0

daily

May 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

CMB raises €471,000 for hospital

Cassandra Tanti

A fundraising campaign led by CMB has managed to secure close to half a million euros for the Princess Grace Hospital in just over a month.

0
May 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Prince confirms new minister of state

Cassandra Tanti

The Palace has officially announced that Pierre Dartout will become the new minister of state from September, replacing Serge Telle in Monaco’s most senior strategic position after the Prince.

0
May 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB reorganises for maximum efficiency

Stephanie Horsman

Earlier this year, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) surveyed members to ask what the group could do to improve. The results are now in and have led to the MEB's reorganisation, including new and existing positions. 

0
May 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Two weeks until cafés, restaurants reopen in Riviera  

Cassandra Tanti

France will reopen bars and restaurants in the country’s “green zones”, including the French Riviera, on Tuesday 2nd June, provided the health situation doesn’t deteriorate.

0
MORE STORIES

Reassurance from reinsurance at the Fairmont

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_4192" align="alignleft" width="350"]Record 2,839 participants at Les Rendez-vous de Semtembre. Photo: Twitter RVS2016 Record 2,839 participants at Les Rendez-vous de Semtembre. Photo: Twitter RVS2016[/caption] Reinsurance firms meeting in Monaco this week at the 60th edition of Les Rendez-vous de Septembre believe that premiums will more or less stabilise in 2016 after five years of decline. The $600 billion reinsurance market is a backstop for insurers when faced with heavy claims for events such as natural disasters. The annual gathering, the most important in the industry, always precedes the Monaco Yacht Show. “The rate decreases have slowed down and we actually have seen a more flattish market,” Ulrich Wallin, chief executive of Hannover Re, told a media briefing. “Things look a little more optimistic than a year ago ... (but) we are not expecting a broad-based hardening of the market as yet,” he added. Ratings agencies, speaking last week, said premiums could fall by up to five percent in 2017, following similar price falls this year, which had hit returns. Reinsurers’ return on equity averaged 8.6 percent at the end of June, down from 10.3 percent at the end of 2015, ratings agency Moody’s said. “The worst-hit reinsurers are likely to be smaller, less diversified and operating in markets where premiums have fallen to the point where they are barely covering the cost of capital,” Fitch said. “These firms may become acquisition targets as stresses leave them more likely to accept lower valuations.”  

Monaco to host VROOM startup

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
startupVROOM has announced its spring 2017 Caravan Challenge, which will take place in eight cities in eight countries, culminating with finalists presenting their innovative and disruptive ideas in Monaco, on April 27, 2017 at the invitation-only VROOM Summit. The concept behind the VROOM Caravan Challenge is simple, its organisers say. A challenge date will be announced to startup communities seeking investments in key cities. Startups submit their pitch to VROOM and the selected qualified top ten are invited to present their big idea to a visiting VROOM panel, who select one winner from each city. From there, each finalist is invited to VROOM Summit, which is founded and organised by White Castle Partners, to showcase their business proposition to tech industry investors and the Cote d’Azur investment community in an intimate environment in Monaco. Allianz Accelerator is the main partner of the 2017 VROOM events. At the heart of the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, the Allianz Accelerator supports the growth of innovative, promising startups by offering them an intensive 5-month acceleration programme benefiting from a network of mentors and experts, backers and major investors and given structured assistance in their development. Previous VROOM Summit success stories include MindMaze, which is “developing both hardware and a software platform that create ‘human’ virtual reality experiences by tapping into advances in computer vision, neuroscience, AI and haptics, and raised $100M funding bringing it to a $1.1B post money valuation thereby cementing its status as a VR “unicorn” in February 2016. As well, 3D Hubs, a 3D printer matching service in over 160 countries, announced the completion of its Series B financing, totalling $7 million in August 2016. VROOM will visit Amsterdam, Barcelona, Geneva, Istanbul, Lisbon, Ljubljana, Reykjavik and Warsaw through February and March 2017.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=6455

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=8200  