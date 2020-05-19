Monaco boasts science and technical sector boom

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May. The official number of cases is now 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Photo: Pixabay
A fundraising campaign led by CMB has managed to secure close to half a million euros for the Princess Grace Hospital in just over a month.
The Palace has officially announced that Pierre Dartout will become the new minister of state from September, replacing Serge Telle in Monaco’s most senior strategic position after the Prince.
Earlier this year, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) surveyed members to ask what the group could do to improve. The results are now in and have led to the MEB's reorganisation, including new and existing positions.
France will reopen bars and restaurants in the country’s “green zones”, including the French Riviera, on Tuesday 2nd June, provided the health situation doesn’t deteriorate.