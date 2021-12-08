Scrooge comes to Monaco  

The holidays will be upon us before anyone can say “bah humbug”, and what better way to celebrate this festive time than to see a holiday classic on the stage, redone in a modern way.

The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, who went from holiday-hater to Christmas convert in the course of a night, is one most are familiar with. The Dickens classic has been a staple of the season for 177 years giving people a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas on an annual basis.

Now, a modern pantomime-esque version is hitting the stage right here in the Principality. The Drama Club of Monaco is putting on Patrick Barlow’s rendition of “A Christmas Carol” this month to give everyone a taste of the spirit.

The Drama Club is a small amateur theatre company who perform shows in English. They have members of all ages participating from varied backgrounds and different levels of experience.

This year the club has put on shows including James and the Giant Peach, the Raoul Dahl favourite, and online youth performances.

The performance will be held at the Salle Des Variétés in Monaco on Thursday 16th December at 8:30 pm. For tickets and more information, visit the Drama Group’s website on www.dramagroup.com or ring them on +33 7 85 33 04 74.