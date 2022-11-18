Seafood delights abound at the Monte-Carlo Market

The series of special market days at the Marché de Monte-Carlo continues on Saturday 26th November. This time, it is dedicated to the glorious realm of seafood.

Monaco’s mairie has been on a mission to promote the Marché de Monte-Carlo this autumn, enticing shoppers with everything from truffles to fine wine and cheese. Now it’s the turn of seafood, and the “Market of the Sea” will feature a variety of products as well as tastings of cuttlefish and grilled oysters.

The event, which was organised by the Domaine for Commerce, Halls and Markets and its delegate, Marjorie Crovetto, will be held from 8am to 2pm on 26th November.

Come hungry and ready for a chance to sample some of the best the sea has to offer at 7 Avenue Saint Charles in Monaco. Access is free for all.

Photo source: Edoardo Cuoghi for Unsplash