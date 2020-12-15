Seasonal flu jab now available to all

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
7 new Covid cases on 15 Dec. brings total to 678: 7 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 27 home monitored, 609 recoveries, 3 deaths
Stage four of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign is underway and anyone wishing to receive the jab can now obtain it in pharmacies in Monaco, regardless of where you live.
Minister of State Pierre Dartout has revealed during a National Council assembly that the public can expect the first of three Covid vaccines to be rolled out in Monaco next month.
Monaco police now have a new tool in their arsenal against driving whilst under the influence - new saliva swabs that can be used to detect the presence of a variety of drugs.
The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has donated €50,000 worth of vouchers to the Princess Grace Hospital staff.