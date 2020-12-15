Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

7 new Covid cases on 15 Dec. brings total to 678: 7 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 27 home monitored, 609 recoveries, 3 deaths

Seasonal flu jab now available to all

Seasonal flu jab now available to all

By Stephanie Horsman - December 15, 2020

Stage four of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign is underway and anyone wishing to receive the jab can now obtain it in pharmacies throughout Monaco, regardless of where you live.

Phase one of the drive to inoculate the population against the seasonal flu began back in October, with priority being given to those living in Monaco aged 65 and over. The second phase, which came on 3rd November, was dedicated to all Monaco residents. Then on 23rd November, it was the turn of state insured employees of the Principality and their beneficiaries.

Now, as of 14th December, the vaccine is available to all, even non-residents and those without a prescription. To obtain the flu jab, one must simply go to a pharmacy and ask. The vaccine can be administered by a willing pharmacist, a person’s attending doctor or a private nurse.

The jab is fully reimbursable through the patient’s social security scheme.

As the idea is to inoculate as many people as possible, the Monegasque health authorities opened the window wide. The main reason for the push is to prevent people from the combined one-two punch of getting the flu and Covid at the same time.

It is rare for people to catch both at once, but not unprecedented and the risks can be far more profound. In analyses of cases from January to April 2020 done by Public Health England, they found that people with both viruses were more than twice as likely to die than if only fighting one virus alone.

It is also possible that having both viruses at once could amplify how poorly a patient feels during the illness, as the body is fighting off double trouble.

The study was small, only 58 people, and the evidence is still coming in, but the risks seem unnecessary when seasonal flu can be avoided by simply getting vaccinated.

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWho are this year’s ROMAGE photography winners?
Next articlePrince Albert receives Golden Eagle of Nice

Editors pics

December 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine set for January/February

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has revealed during a National Council assembly that the public can expect the first of three Covid vaccines to be rolled out in Monaco next month.

0
December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

0
December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid screening test now in action

Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.

0

daily

December 15, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Seasonal flu jab now available to all

Stephanie Horsman

Stage four of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign is underway and anyone wishing to receive the jab can now obtain it in pharmacies in Monaco, regardless of where you live.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine set for January/February

Stephanie Horsman

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has revealed during a National Council assembly that the public can expect the first of three Covid vaccines to be rolled out in Monaco next month.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Drug swabs used by Monaco police

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco police now have a new tool in their arsenal against driving whilst under the influence - new saliva swabs that can be used to detect the presence of a variety of drugs.

0
December 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Christmas bonus for hospital workers

Stephanie Horsman

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has donated €50,000 worth of vouchers to the Princess Grace Hospital staff.

0
MORE STORIES

New police unit to improve quality of...

A new police unit has been introduced in Monaco and is tasked with easing traffic, controlling uncivil behaviour and fighting noise pollution.

Pandemic fatigue and mental health

Lifestyle & Wellbeing Gavin Sharpe -
It’s official. Many of us are suffering from “pandemic fatigue”. So how do we stay mentally healthy during a crisis for which there seems no end in sight?