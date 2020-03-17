Senior care during lockdown

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus
Meanwhile, the Monaco City Council has extended its home meal delivery service to all residents over the age of 70 and to frail people.
The number to contact for this service is 93 15 22 99 from Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6:00pm. The meal trays consist of a starter, a main dish, cheese, dessert and bread and cost €9 for lunch and €15 for lunch and dinner.
Photo: Pixabay
Seniors are more likely to feel the effects of social isolation during this confinement period. Small things can be done to help ease their fear and worry. Meanwhile, the council has extended its home meal service for the elderly.
Despite setbacks due to extraordinarily bad weather conditions the past few months, the Portier Cove Mareterra land extension project is hitting a milestone.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday night a 15-day lockdown prohibiting residents from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.
