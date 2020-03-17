Senior care during lockdown

Meanwhile, the Monaco City Council has extended its home meal delivery service to all residents over the age of 70 and to frail people.

The number to contact for this service is 93 15 22 99 from Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6:00pm. The meal trays consist of a starter, a main dish, cheese, dessert and bread and cost €9 for lunch and €15 for lunch and dinner.

Photo: Pixabay