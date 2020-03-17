Weather
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus

Senior care during lockdown

Senior care during lockdown

By Stephanie Horsman - March 17, 2020

Seniors are more likely to feel the effects of social isolation during this confinement period. Small things can be done to help ease their fear and worry. Meanwhile, the council has extended its home meal service for the elderly. 

As the most vulnerable sector of the population when it comes to the coronavirus, the elderly are in a precarious position. They are being advised to not venture out at all, yet they still require basics such as food and medicines. As many seniors have no one to turn to, the public is being asked to keep a special eye on neighbours who may need extra help during this time.

If an elderly person lives next door, check in every couple of days and ask if assistance is needed. Offering to buy groceries, pick up medications or just have a chat could make all the difference for an elderly person who is afraid and alone in these uncertain times.  

Of course, standard hygiene practices should be carried out at each visit. Though it may seem less-than-hospitable, wearing gloves and masks as well as staying two metres from them is the best way to ensure that visitors do not infect their aged neighbours.

The psychological benefits of these visits far outweighs the way they are conducted and are a necessary lifeline for many who have no other way to connect with the outside world.

Secours Populaire, an association devoted to acting against poverty, exclusion and isolation of the region’s most vulnerable citizens, is also calling on volunteers to help, providing the volunteer is not already in contact with fragile people in their own homes. For those who still wish to help, but cannot be out and about, there are hotlines set up that are earmarked for listening and talking to seniors.

The Little Brothers of the Poor, who are responsible for these lines, have stated that the number of callers has jumped by 50% since 13th March, underlining the distress some of our older population is feeling.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Little Brothers of the Poor at pfdp.nice@petitsfreresdespauvres.fr or on 0800.47.47.88 from 3pm to 8pm. Secours Populaire can be contacted on 04.92.00.24.24.

Meanwhile, the Monaco City Council has extended its home meal delivery service to all residents over the age of 70 and to frail people.

The number to contact for this service is 93 15 22 99 from Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6:00pm. The meal trays consist of a starter, a main dish, cheese, dessert and bread and cost €9 for lunch and €15 for lunch and dinner.

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

