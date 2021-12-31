Weather
13 ° C
13°C
10°C
Sunny Intervals
Friday, December 31, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

100 Covid cases 30 Dec, 28 hospitalised - 11 res, 4 in ICU - 1 res, 369 home monitored, 4,558 recoveries, 38 deaths, 938 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

Shock as Kovac and Monaco part ways

Shock as Kovac and Monaco part ways

By Luke Entwistle - December 31, 2021

Although not officially confirmed by the club, Nico Kovac was relieved of his duties as manager of AS Monaco on Thursday night, and a list of potential successors has already been drawn up.

Shock rumours of Kovac’s departure first surfaced in French media on Wednesday, with the owners seemingly unhappy with the side’s league standing, despite being within touching distance of the podium.

Following the Christmas break, Kovac then returned to the club’s training centre in La Turbie on Thursday afternoon and took charge of training, unaware of what was to come. The session has been described as rather banal, and just like Kovac, the players were also in the dark about the plans to sack the Croat.

But it was ultimately Kovac’s relationship with his squad that put paid to his time in the Principality, according to L’Equipe. The Croat has a semi-military style approach to training and man-management, which didn’t sit well with some of the playing staff. Youssouf Fofana was one of many in the squad who was reportedly unhappy with this style, as Kovac gradually lost control of segments of the changing room.

The hierarchy are also reportedly unhappy about the progression of some of the younger players in Kovac’s squad, as well as the summer arrivals. Jean Lucas, Ismail Jakobs and Myron Boadu all arrived in the last transfer window, but are yet to develop as expected.

Nonetheless, both the decision itself, as well as the timing of it, are curious. AS Monaco, having started the season slowly, have gradually improved in the domestic division, whilst their phenomenal performance in Europe saw them finish top of a difficult Europa League group.

The upheaval mid-season will likely hinder and disrupt the team in the short-term, as the players adapt to a new philosophy and way of playing. Sporting Director Paul Mitchell now has the difficult task of finding a replacement, but it remains to be seen whether a manager will be installed in time for Sunday’s Coupe de France match against Quevilly-Rouen.

Amongst those slated for the post are Phillipe Clement, Jesse Marsch and Paulo Fonseca. Belgian coach Clement, whose Club Brugge side currently sit second in the Belgian league, is favourite for the role, and the tactical similarities he shares with Kovac, for example an insistence on a high press, may offset some of the disruption that a manager change always brings.

Whoever takes the role has a difficult task given that positive results on the pitch weren’t enough to save Kovac. As well as continuing the charge towards the podium in Ligue 1, and progressing in the Europa League and Coupe de France, Kovac’s successor must also harmonise a divided squad, and earn the support of a fan base that has been fractured by the club’s latest decision.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleMandatory work from home until at least end of January
Next article‘Tremblings’ at the NMNM

Editors pics

December 29, 2021 | Local News

It’s almost sales time

The January sales are fast approaching, giving bargain hunters a chance to nab great deals on coveted items that didn’t quite make it under the tree this year.

0
December 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

Minister of State “doing well” after testing positive for Covid

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.

0
December 29, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: AS Monaco mid-season review

Despite a difficult start to the season, Nico Kovac’s men are still fighting on all fronts, and the second act holds much promise.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

0

daily

December 31, 2021 | Local News

‘Tremblings’ at the NMNM

Cassandra Tanti

The Nouveau Musée National de Monaco’s new exhibition is bringing together a selection of works collected over the past decade by recently retired Museum Director Marie-Claude Beaud.

0
December 31, 2021 | Local News

Shock as Kovac and Monaco part ways

Luke Entwistle

Although not officially confirmed by the club, Nico Kovac was relieved of his duties as manager of AS Monaco on Thursday night, and a list of potential successors has already been drawn up.

0
December 30, 2021 | Local News

Mandatory work from home until at least end of January

Cassandra Tanti

As the Christmas holiday draws to a close, the government has announced it is reintroducing an order for employees to work from home, effective immediately, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

0
December 30, 2021 | Local News

Weekend Ski Report: 31st December – 2nd January

Luke Entwistle

If you are looking to hit the slopes to welcome in the new year, expect largely sunny skies and no fresh snow, but there is still 100cm of standing snow at Les Deux Alpes.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco looks to its digital future with...

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco is gearing itself for the digital future by opening a new ‘learning laboratory’ in Fontvielle. Supported by Monaco Digital, the hub will help train and retain not only local government officials, but important people from across the globe. [caption id="attachment_33874" align="aligncenter" width="900"] Minister of State Serge Telle, Anthony Boira (centre), Frédéric Genta (left) and Stéphan Bruno, Director of Human Resources and Training in the Public Service (right). ©Direction de la Communication / Manuel Vitali[/caption] Referred to as a “learning laboratory”, the Campus is located within the Monaco Digital headquarters. During its opening on Thursday 28thFebruary, Minister of State Serge Telle insisted on the importance of this “new tool”, saying it was essential to Monaco's digital strategy. "We will not be able to move forward … without having agents who are themselves invested in the innovation necessary to meet the challenges of tomorrow. " The training hub is a “fun” space of 250m2, and was created out of a partnership between the Monaco Government and Monaco Digital. It brings together coaches, facilitators, experts in human resources and digital professionals from around the world; “people who share the common values ​​of being daring, open and sharing,” said the government in a statement. The Campus is dedicated to the development and deepening of knowledge, and it houses training rooms, spaces for co-construction and innovation, coworking spaces, a digital showroom and a studio for creating educational content. The site will be used to train state officials and administration staff by the end of the year. The aim, said the government, is to attract talents, keep them, develop them and allow everyone to flourish, especially through access to training and information for all. "Monaco will not succeed in its digital transformation without integrating training with new digital tools, so the administration will become the most inclusive and the most horizontal in the world," said Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for Digital Transition. "The Campus will make it possible to work differently by promoting learning for all,” added Stephan Bruno, Director of Human Resources and Training in the Public Service. “The digital transition requires a profound transformation in terms of work organisation and managerial practices".

ASM starts year with resounding victory

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
AS Monaco began 2021 on a high note, positively pummelling FC Lorient five to two at the opponent’s home turf.