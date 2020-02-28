Shock in art world as Artcurial’s François Tajan dies suddenly

Friday, February 28, 2020
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The region's first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a 23-year-old woman from Cannes who returned from a trip to Milan
François Tajan, the Deputy Chairman of French auction house Artcurial, has died at age 57 after suffering complications from a bout of food poisoning.
The New National Museum is hosting Luminous Decors, an exhibition by artist Eugène Frey, a true pioneer from the early days of cinema and shadow theatre, and of João Maria Gusmão, whose work is inspired by the “magic lanterns” of old.
Compulsory helmets and reflective clothing are among a raft of new transport rules being introduced by the Prince’s government.
The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school.