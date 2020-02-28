Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
11.8 ° C
13 °
9.4 °
58%
2.1kmh
17%
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
12 °
Friday, February 28, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The region's first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a 23-year-old woman from Cannes who returned from a trip to Milan

Shock in art world as Artcurial’s François Tajan dies suddenly

Shock in art world as Artcurial’s François Tajan dies suddenly

By Stephanie Horsman - February 28, 2020

François Tajan, the Deputy Chairman of French auction house Artcurial, has died at age 57 after suffering complications from a bout of food poisoning.

The art world is in shock and mourning over the loss of Tajan, a father of three who shook up the auctioneering world by famously jumping ship from his family-owned auction house Tajan in 2005 to join Artcurial.

The death comes as a surprise, not just because of its suddenness, but also because of the strange circumstances. Tajan fell ill with food poisoning two weeks ago, and the complications stemming from that are what eventually took his life.

After graduating in law and art history in the early 1990’s he took over the Art Deco sales department of Tajan that was then under his father’s rule. He rose to become chairman of the company. After Tajan was sold to LVMH, he decided it was time to make a move and joined Artcurial, becoming instrumental in developing the Monaco branch.

Tajan led some of Monaco’s most successful auctions including the sale of stairs coming from the Eiffel Tower which brought in a staggering €523,800. He was also responsible for Artcurial’s expansions into Belgium, Italy, Morocco and Austria as well as the creation of the company’s jewellery department. He established two main jewellery sales each year in Monaco, the last one being in January of this year.

Artcurrial Director Louise Grether has expressed her deep emotion and immense sadness at the news, saying: “The Artcurial family will forever be imbued with the knowledge, passion, creativity and curiosity of this incredible man. His human qualities, his humour and his kindness were known to all. François was also, above all, a generous friend, available and very attentive. All my thoughts, my affection, go out to his wife Véronique and his children as well as to his whole family.”

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInto The Arctic at the Oceanographic Museum
Next articlePauline Ducruet’s collection hits Paris catwalk

Editors pics

January 22, 2020 | Culture

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0
November 6, 2019 | Culture

Art and wellness, a new approach to curation

Art has the potential to be much more than simply decorative. When chosen carefully it can impact our mood, improve sleep patterns, and help our bodies track the passage of time, all of which have measurable benefits to our wellness and quality of life. This is something that major architects and developers are increasingly designing […]

0
July 24, 2019 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brazilian artist Marcos Marin

Marcos Marin’s fate was sealed the moment he created a portrait of Princess Grace. The piece was delivered to Prince Albert at an incredibly emotional moment, just weeks after the death of his father, reigning Prince Rainier III. It spawned a relationship that the Brazilian artist could never have predicted, one of friendship, mutual respect, and opportunity.

0

daily

February 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Shock in art world as Artcurial’s François Tajan dies suddenly

Stephanie Horsman

François Tajan, the Deputy Chairman of French auction house Artcurial, has died at age 57 after suffering complications from a bout of food poisoning.

0
February 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Eugène Frey merges with João Maria Gusmão at new exhibit

Stephanie Horsman

The New National Museum is hosting Luminous Decors, an exhibition by artist Eugène Frey, a true pioneer from the early days of cinema and shadow theatre, and of João Maria Gusmão, whose work is inspired by the “magic lanterns” of old.

0
February 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco’s new bike rules

Stephanie Horsman

Compulsory helmets and reflective clothing are among a raft of new transport rules being introduced by the Prince’s government.

0
February 7, 2020 | Business & Finance

ISM launches new IB Careers Diploma

Cassandra Tanti

The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school. 

0
MORE STORIES

Ballet adds additional performance

Culture Staff Writer -
songe_0 Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo will be performing "Le Songe" (The Dream), choreographed by Jean-Christophe Maillot, for one additional night at the National Theatre in Nice. Already booked to perform on Saturday, January 21 at 8 pm and on Sunday, January 22 at 3 pm, the celebrated company will also perform at 8 pm later on Sunday. Described as a microcosm of Jean-Christophe Maillot’s work, Le Songe is loosely based on the theme of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. Le Songe represents a shift from his previous work. Jean-Christophe Maillot draws on three different worlds, the worlds of the Athenians, the Fairies and the Artisans. The three worlds that provide a setting for Le Songe reflect the three stages of maturity a dancer goes through. READ ALSO: Monaco Paws: Lap Dancer READ ALSO: Mawoma makes music at Yacht Club

Violin master class with Maxim Vengerov

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
The Zakhar Bron School of Music is organising the first ever violin and cello master class under the patronage of the great violinist Maxim Vengerov.