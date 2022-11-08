Shoebox gift drive for the region’s most vulnerable

The Monaco-based charity Semeurs d’Espoir (Sowers of Hope) and Carrefour Monaco have once again teamed up to ask for donations that will be distributed to the needy on Christmas Eve.

Semeurs d’Espoir and Carrefour Monaco have launched their annual Christmas Box operation, aimed at offering those in need a surprise box of items to alleviate their worries during the festive period, which can be a particularly difficult time of year for many.

The public are being encouraged to drop off a shoebox of certain non-perishable items at the entry to Carrefour Monaco between 14th November and 19th December. The items will be distributed on Christmas Eve to the area’s most needy.

Suitable items include: treats like chocolates or other sweets; something to keep them warm such as hats, gloves, socks, jumpers; a hygiene or beauty product like lip balm, hand cream or shower gel; and something for fun, such as playing cards, a book or a magazine. Additionally, a holiday card, note or drawing is also suggested.

Items should be geared toward either a man or a woman, and clearly labelled as such. Boxes are available at the Aldo shoe store in the Fontvieille Shopping Centre for those who don’t have one handy.

Last year, 350 boxes were collected and distributed. The goal for 2022 is to reach 500 boxes and spread even more Christmas cheer.

Photo source: Kira auf der Heide