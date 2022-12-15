“Shop local this Christmas” encourages new Monaco campaign

Retail trade figures look strong for 2022 and Monaco’s government is keen for the upswing to last into the festive period. Its latest campaign calls on the public to “shop local” and celebrate the boutiques and eateries of their neighbourhood.

Like in many places around the world, the last few years have been particularly challenging for small businesses here in Monaco. For those who have managed to hold on through the Covid pandemic, the latest financial statistics for the Principality bring some positive news.

The release of the quarterly economic bulletin by IMSEE, Monaco’s statistical institution, reports a “good economic situation” and the “consensus that almost all aggregates are growing strongly”. Retail trade is up 10.6% on last year and Monegasque residents are being encouraged to continue their support of local businesses into the Christmas period with the “Celebrate Your Neighbourhood” initiative throughout the second-half of December.

This year, the event will take place across four main areas; the pedestrian streets of the Condamine, the historic alleys of Monaco-Ville, on the new Larvotto esplanade, and the unmissable Boulevard des Moulins.

Officially launching on Wednesday 14th and continuing until Friday 30th December, there will be something to be enjoyed by all the family, and if you’re lucky, you might also see Santa Claus! He and his magical fairytale friends and musicians will be there to guide you through the streets of the shopping districts from 2.30pm to 6.00pm each day. Santa’s sleigh will alternate between each of the four neighbourhoods, so if you’d like to make sure to see the special display, see below for the dates and timetable:

Boulevard des Moulins: 14th, 16th and 23rd December

La Condamine: 15th, 22nd and 27th December

Monaco-Ville: 17th 28th and 30th December

Larvotto: 21st, 26th and 29th December

Photo by Monaco Life