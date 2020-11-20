Shop re-openings for Christmas far from certain

Asked about Black Friday openings, Pannier-Runacher told France Info radio, “We’re still holding talks on this, so I’m not going to make any indications or false promises. Letting some businesses reopen on 1stDecember would be ideal, but we’re not there yet, and we’ll do everything necessary to slow the virus spread.”

France is struggling with the pandemic and has one of Europe’s highest caseloads at the moment. According to statistic site worldometers.com, the country has seen over two million total cases, more than 47,000 deaths and daily numbers that fluctuate wildly between almost 89,000 new cases on 3rd November and a low so far of 11,343 on 16th November. There are roughly 4,880 Covid patients in intensive care wards right now, fast reaching the 5,000 total bed available nationwide.

