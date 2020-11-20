Shop re-openings for Christmas far from certain

Friday, November 20, 2020
8 new cases of Covid-19 on 19 Nov. brings total to 573: 22 hospitalised - 6 resident + 6 in ICU - 3 resident, 43 home monitored, 497 recoveries, 3 deaths
Asked about Black Friday openings, Pannier-Runacher told France Info radio, “We’re still holding talks on this, so I’m not going to make any indications or false promises. Letting some businesses reopen on 1stDecember would be ideal, but we’re not there yet, and we’ll do everything necessary to slow the virus spread.”
France is struggling with the pandemic and has one of Europe’s highest caseloads at the moment. According to statistic site worldometers.com, the country has seen over two million total cases, more than 47,000 deaths and daily numbers that fluctuate wildly between almost 89,000 new cases on 3rd November and a low so far of 11,343 on 16th November. There are roughly 4,880 Covid patients in intensive care wards right now, fast reaching the 5,000 total bed available nationwide.
Photo: The relatively new Gare de Sud shopping and eatery in Nice
Despite the current lockdown showing some positive results, French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher says a blanket re-opening of stores in time for the holiday rush is not a foregone conclusion.
The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.
Close to 100 key economic players were reminded of Monaco’s strict rules on money laundering and the financing of terrorism and corruption at a recent high-level meeting.
Monaco’s GDP saw a rise in 2019 to €6.63 billion compared to €6.09 billion the previous year, exhibiting a strong 7.5% growth in volume, adjusted for inflation.