Shop to support the Monaco Red Cross 

Known for its social welfare, youth support and health-related interventions, the Monaco branch of the Croix Rouge will be hosting its annual sale event this weekend in the Chapiteau de Fontvieille.

The braderie is taking place on Friday 21st (10am to 6pm) and Saturday 22nd October (10am to 5pm), and visitors can expect an impressive range of luxury clothing for babies, children and adults as well as fine leather goods, fashion accessories, toys and equipment for infants, and home furnishings.

A tombola will take place on the Saturday; tickets will be on sale at the entrance.

A Youngsters’ Workshop has been specially arranged for all over the age of three and will offer a host of fun-filled activities geared to the younger generation throughout the two-day event, such as learning how to make an emergency call and how to best apply dressings and bandages.

The Monaco Red Cross unites over 530 volunteers and holds numerous events throughout the calendar year. Members will be on hand during the event and will have a dedicated stand where guests can ask any questions they might have about the organisation and its work. Entrance is free for all and ample carparking will be available at the Stade Louis II (a discount voucher for parking will be available at the information desk on the day).

Photo source: Croix Rouge de Monaco